Instagram launches TikTok Duet-like feature Reels Remix

Instagram has yet again launched a feature inspired by TikTok. The Facebook-owned messaging app has now launched a popular video feature called Reels Remix. The feature is similar in nature to the popular TikTok feature called Duet. This would let users upload a video next to another user's video. The feature was introduced by TikTok and is quite popular among creators who post dance and music videos.

Announcing the feature on Twitter, Instagram posted from its official account, "Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists. Whether you're capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram."

The Reels Remix would let users add another video to an existing video. For instance, if your favourite actor or creator has posted a dance video on Instagram, you could do your version of the dance too and attach the video alongside the original. You can post your video using the same method after creating the Reels Remix.

In order to create a remix, you will have to tap on three dot menu on a reel and select "Remix this Reel." Post which you can either shoot a fresh video or upload your pre-recorded video alongside the existing video. You can change the background music, edit the video, remove the background sound of both the videos and can even add a voiceover. If you do not want users to remix your reels, you can change the settings. Go to broader profile settings to stop users from remixing your reels. It is important to note that reels that are posted after the new feature anouncement will come with the Remix feature. However, If you already have a saved reel, you can remix it and post in on your account.

Instagram launched Reels in India in July 2020. The Facebook-owned app came up with a short video feature after TikTok, which was hugely popular in India, was banned by the government. Instagram introduced Reels with similar feature, format but did not launch a standalone app for it. The feature is available within the app. Instagram has added a Reels button to the home screen for visitors or followers to see the number of Reels uploaded by a particular user. Instagram Reels are slowly gaining the momentum but yet to measure up to TikTok's success in India.