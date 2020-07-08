Instagram Pinned Comment feature goes live: Here's how you can use it

Highlights Instagram had announced the pinned comment feature in May.

The pinned comment feature is now live and can be used by all users.

Users have to simply long-press or swipe left to see the pin-icon.

Instagram users can now pin their favourite comments on their posts which will show on top of a thread. Authors or users can pin three such comments on their posts. The aim behind this feature is to give more control to the user so that they can control the tone of the comments on the post.

At a time when there is a lot of hate being spread on the internet through trolling or cyber-bullying, this feature helps the author highlight positive comments and increase their visibility. This will help new followers who land upon an author's page gain a positive interaction from the post.

The feature was being tested in May and is live for all Instagram users now.

"Today we're rolling out pinned comments everywhere. That means you can pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation," Instagram said in a tweet.

To pin a comment on Instagram, users should follow these steps:

--Either long-press on the tweet they want to pin or swipe left on the comment depending on which device they work from.

--Icons representing options to pin, report, delete and reply to comments will appear.

--Press on the pin icon. A notification reading, "Pin up to 3 comments to show them at the top of your post and highlight positivity. When you pin a comment, we'll notify the person who wrote it."

--Tap on Pin Comment. Users can repeat the steps to pin three of their favourite comment which they want to keep on top of their posts.

Instagram had also brought in a feature that enables users to delete up to 25 comments at the same time. This is ideal for public profiles or users with a large number of followers who may be subject to online trolling or negativity.

To delete comments in bulk Instagram users should follow these steps:

--Go to the post on Instagram which they want to filter to delete comments.

--Tap on the comment to be deleted, 25 such comments can be removed at a time.

--Users can restrict or block users commenting on their posts by clicking on the three dots on the right-hand side corner.

--They can filter out their followers from this option.

Users can also secure their accounts by allowing only a select number of people to tag them in posts. They can do this by going to the privacy settings on Instagram and choosing one of the three options from 'everyone', 'people you follow', or 'no one' depending on their preference.