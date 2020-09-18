Instagram resumes services after facing outage in India and other countries

Highlights nstagram on Friday went down for several users across India and other countries.

The photo-sharing app Instagram on Friday went down for several users across India and other countries. Users from India, the UK, the US, and other countries took to Twitter to report issues with the photo-sharing app. Along with Instagram, some users had even reported issues with Facebook. However, after a brief outage, the services were resumed.

As per a DownDetector report, Instagram and Facebook have not been functioning properly since 11:30 PM IST. The report states that over 5000 users from across the world reported the issue online but only 224 users reported issues with Facebook. Users were not able to load their news feed during the outage while some could not even log in.

The DownDetector report notes that over 72 percent of users faced issues while loading their news feed, 12 percent of users could not log in while 14 percent of users had issues with the website.

Talking about the outage, a user wrote on Twitter, "Everybody running to twitter to see if Instagram is really down or the wi-fi is not working,"

"Twitter was invented to check if Instagram and Facebook are not working for other people," another user wrote.

Facebook is yet to issue a statement about the outage but they seem to have rectified the bug that caused the outage. On April 2, Instagram and Facebook massive outage in various parts of America.

Earlier, Facebook introduced a Facebook Business Suite to help small business owners manage profiles across Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram. "Today we're introducing Facebook Business Suite, a new interface to help businesses save time and stay up to date by managing their pages or profiles across our apps. It allows them to post to Facebook and Instagram at the same time, and manage and receive messages, notifications, and alerts in one place. They can also easily see what's working and learn what's resonating with customers with Facebook and Instagram insights," Facebook said in a blog.