Instagram will soon get keyword search option

Instagram users will soon be able to search using keywords on the app. The company announced that the users in UK, US, Ireland, and Canada and other countries will be able to search on the platform using keywords. Users in India and other countries where the feature has not been rolled out can only search using hashtags.

For instance, if you want to search "cute dogs", you currently use the #cutedogs in your searches or an account that bears the same name that you are looking for. However, the new settings will make it easier for the users to get to the page or picture they are looking for. You will be taken to the page even if you search without the correct hashtag.

The company did not reveal whether they will share exact results upon using keywords but the company spokesperson told The Verge that it will machine learning to find the closest results. The spokesperson said that the company is looking at "a number of factors," including the "type of content, captions, when it was posted," and uses machine learning to "find the highest quality content that's relevant to you."

"The search is limited to general interest topics and keywords that are within Instagram's community guidelines," the spokesperson told the Verge.

Initially, users should use words that are more common such as puppies, flowers, cars instead of specific keywords like Qanon, Biden, and more. The feature will be rolled out to users in Canada, the US, UK., Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland from today. The Facebook-owned company is yet to announce whether the feature will be rolled out in other countries including India or not.

Apart from this feature, Instagram has also announced that it is expanding the Guides feature to all users. Instagram Guides was launched earlier this year. The feature as the name suggests allowed users to share tips, curate places, posts, and other things that they love.

When you tap on a Guide, you will be able to see posts and videos by the creator, you are following. This would mainly involve useful tips on mental health, advice on something, or information on coronavirus. However, If you want to delve deeper into a Guidepost, you have to tap on the image or video to view the original Instagram post by the curator. Guides can also be shared with your Stories and you can also Direct Message it to someone from your friend list, just the way you do with other posts or pictures.