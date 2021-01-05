Instagram working on new layout for Stories on desktop

Highlights Instagram is reportedly testing a new layout for Stories on desktop.

Stories would appear in a carousel and not like a single tile on the web version.

The feature has begun appearing to a small group of Instagram users.

Instagram is reportedly testing a new layout for Stories on desktop. As per reports, Instagram is testing a new way in which the Stories would appear in a carousel and not like a single tile. However, the navigation process is still like before. You can click to move on to the next story but you will have a view of what you have seen and yet to see once the feature is rolled out.

As per an Engadget report, the new feature once rolled out will let users click through the stories and keep an eye on the queue. In the current layout, one tile takes upon the entire space and to view the next Stories, users are required to either wait till it shifts to the next automatically or click to view the next slide.

A spokesperson from Instagram told Engadget report confirmed that the feature is being tested and it has begun appearing to a "small group" of Instagram users. He did not reveal when the feature will be rolled out to the wider audience. The feature once rolled out will be more visibly appealing to the desktop users. The Stories layout on the web now seems a bit out of place. The format however seems fine for desktop users.

On a related now, Google is now working feature that would show short videos from TikTok, Instagram, and display it on the search results.

As per a TechCrunch report, Google has confirmed working on a feature like this. The spokesperson had told the publication that Google is testing the feature on mobiles now. The feature is in its early stages on the Google app and the website on mobiles. This means that the video carousel would not appear on your search results as of now but as Google rolls out the feature it would surface top video content from TikTok and Instagram.

Now, Google already has Google Stories but the report states that the "Short Videos" carousel is entirely different.

The report reveals that once you click on the videos in the short video carousel, you will be taken to the web version of Instagram or TikTok. It will not open the apps of the social media platforms, even if you have them installed in your devices. The feature was spotted by one of the Twitter users, who also shared a screenshot of the feature. Twitter user Saad AK, was among the few people, who got a glimpse of the feature. He mentioned that he looked for the word "Biryani" and video results from YouTube also appeared on Google Search. However, he mentioned that the video results do not appear for every search.