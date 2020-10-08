Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs confirmed, will launch in Q1 2021

Highlights Intel has confirmed 11th Gen desktop CPUs for 2021.

These CPUs will be called Rocket Lake processors.

Rocket Lake CPUs will come with support for PCIe 4.0.

Intel has confirmed its 11th Gen Rocket Lake desktop-class CPUs. The powerful processors will be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2021 and will come with features such as PCIe 4.0 on board.

Interestingly, the announcement comes barely hours before AMD is set to unveil its first CPUs based on its next-gen Zen 3 architecture for desktop computers. The new silicons from AMD are generally expected to take things a notch higher in terms of competition, and even undercut the current 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs from Intel when it comes to both performance and maybe even price. With that in mind, Intel's announcement takes significance as it servers as a reminder to its fan base that bigger and better things are on the way.

Intel hasn't confirmed an exact launch date for the Rocket Lake CPUs yet. However, it has confirmed that the company is targeting a Q1 2021 release for these chips. With the company itself not revealing any details about the processors, reports have in the past given us an indication about what these processors could be like.

There are suggestions that the new Rocket Lake chips will bring compatibility with Intel's existing 400-series motherboards, thereby providing an easy route to an upgrade for existing users. Further, other reports suggest that the new Rocket Lake processors will be fabricated using a 14nm process that Intel has been using for a while now. However, despite the chips not moving to a new manufacturing node, they still would bring a number of new features that should help them take on the challenge being posed by AMD with its new processors.