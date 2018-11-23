Paytm Mall Black Friday deal: iPhone X, Google Pixel 3, and other smartphone deals to check out

Just because Black Friday is not a big affair in India doesn't mean we are missing out on all the action. To mark the occasion, Paytm Mall is offering some offers and discounts on smartphones, laptops, cameras and more, just for today.

Paytm Mall started its Black Friday sale from midnight on November 23, and it will continue till midnight on November 24. Among its other deals, the e-tailer is offering some interesting deals on smartphones including Google Pixel 3, Apple iPhone X, Vivo V11 Pro and more.

Here's a look at the top smartphone deals from Paytm Mall during its Black Friday sale:

Apple iPhone X

Under the Black Friday sale, the 256GB silver variant of Apple iPhone X is available at Rs 99,980 and an additional cashback of Rs 16,000. The 64GB silver variant is available at Rs 83,970, and the 64GB space grey variant is available at Rs 82,699. Both models have additional cashback of Rs 13,000.

Google Pixel 3

The latest flaggship device from Google, the Pixel 3 is available at an effective price of Rs 61,047 during the Black Friday sale on Paytm Mall. The 64GB, Just Black Google Pixel 3 is originally listed at Rs 71,000 with a minor discount of Rs 70,047. Buyers can use an offer code to get Rs 9,000 cashback, taking the effective price to Rs 61,047.

Vivo V11 Pro

The 64GB variant of Vivo V11 Pro in Starry night black and dazzling gold are availbale at Rs 25,499 and Rs 24,990 respectively, after discount of 12 per cent and 14 per cent. Apart from this, Paytm is also offering benefits worth Rs 2,000 on purchase of Vivo V11 Pro, which can be used for shopping on Paytm Mall website or mobile application.

Vivo Y81

The black and gold variants of Vivo Y81 have been put on sale at Rs 13,490, instead of the original price of Rs 14,990. There also is additional cashback worth Rs 1,349 during Black Friday sale.

Apart from smartphones, Paytm Mall is also providing offers on TVs, laptops, cameras, room heaters and more. Buyers can also avail 10 per cent cash-back if they use HDFC credit cards.