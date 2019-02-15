Reliance Jio trolls Airtel, Vodafone and Idea with a poem on Twitter

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea were mocked by Reliance Jio, India's top telecom provider with a rather innocuous poem on Twitter. Reliance Jio had stormed into India's telecom turf with free calls, free messages and cheap 4G data. Its competitors have had to play catch up since then and have not been able to fully recover. The 'freebies' strategy of Jio has disrupted the telecommunications sector and has led to price wars with telcos launching new and attractive prepaid recharge packs to draw customers.

However, on Valentine's Day on Thursday, Reliance Jio took a dig at its competitors by posting a tweet which read,

"Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Once a neighbour in SIM slot 2,

Where are you?

Happy Valentine's Day. #WithLoveFromJio"

The SIM Slot 2 jibe at the other telcos was meant to hint at the fact that Jio has replaced other operators from even SIM slot 2. Jio's SIM cards work in the 4G enabled SIM slot, which is usually SIM 1 in many smartphones.

In no time Reliance Jio has become the third largest telecom service provider in the country with over 271 million subscribers. Reliance Jio is also the tenth largest mobile network service provider in the world. The Tweet was Jio's way of saying that it has come a long way and will leave its competitors behind in no time.

