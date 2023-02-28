India will have the world’s fastest 5G rollout, will beat US, claims Akash Ambani

In spite of a late launch, behind some of the leading telecom markets like the USA and South Korea, 5G technology deployment in India will be the fastest in the world. Speaking at an event, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm today said that given the speed at which the firm has rolled out 5G in the past five months, it will cover the entire country by December 2023.

“Jio is leading 5G network rollouts in the country with the world’s largest standalone network architecture that is uniquely suited to cater to the requirements of True 5G technology. Jio has launched true 5G service in 277 cities across the nation, with the largest deployment of more than 40,000 sites and almost 2,50,000 Cells of 5G network in 700 Mhz as well as in the 3500Mhz band. We are on the path to achieve the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month to other cities, towns, and talukas of various State/UTs (union territories), and are aiming to cover every town, every taluka, and every tehsil across the nation by December 2023,” said Ambani, adding that “will be the world’s fastest 5G rollout”.

In the US, where 5G was launched in early-2019, a complete roll out is yet to materialise. As per estimates, only about 100 million, or 30 per cent, of its population is so far covered through 5G telecom services.

Speaking at a post-Budget webinar coordinated by Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) & Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), he further stressed upon the impact that 5G technology will have across sectors. According to him, in areas like healthcare, agriculture, education, disaster management, smart cities and entertainment, 5G technologies will be transformational.

“Doctors, students, farmers, teachers, factory workers, office workers, small businesses and society writ large will be significantly and positively impacted by the march of 5G and allied technologies,” said Ambani.

Also Read: Next iPhone SE may come with bigger OLED display, in-house 5G modem