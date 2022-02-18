Open world metaverse platform Bullieverse raises $4 mn

Bullieverse, an open-world metaverse platform, has raised $4 million in a funding round led by prominent Web3.0 venture funds and investors to build an arcade of play-to-earn games for the community.

Notable blockchain players, including OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Fundamental Games, 6th Man Ventures, C2 Ventures, Gate Labs, GravityX, Roark Fund, LD Capital, Rainmaker Games, Good Games Guild, Gen Block, Shima Capital, DWeb3, Exnetwork Capital and others have invested in Bullieverse, said a statement by the company.

This funding supports Bullieverse's mission to establish an open metaverse platform truly owned by Web3 enthusiasts, creators, and a growing community of gamers. The latest funding round will enable Bullieverse to expand its ecosystem, bringing more enthusiasts into the digital landscape, added the statement.

Co-founded by core gaming enthusiasts, Bullieverse is providing a new terrain in the digital economy through its open metaverse where gamers, digital creators, and investors can seamlessly interact with each other.

Users will be able to make decisions about the future virtual ecosphere, earn rewards and share an unrivalled gaming experience in an immersive environment. The fresh influx of capital will allow the project to build intuitive features, create utility and NFTs that can be explored seamlessly by the users.

“Bullieverse was founded with a vision to create an open metaverse DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) in a fun and adventurous way,” said Srini Anala, Co-founder & CEO, Bullieverse.

“The mission to create a DAO involving gaming and a metaverse play will deliver a self-reinforcing gaming environment for the community. We believe we are different, and we have already started demonstrating that through our execution — the quality of design, gaming experience, platform design etc,” added Anala.

“In due course, we will also be able to interoperate with other Metaverse economies. The launchpad for the entire vision would be through building a loyal and crypto native community that loves our dope NFT designs, immersive gameplay, and simple game creation mechanisms”, he further explained.

