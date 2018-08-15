Reliance JioGigaFiber registration: here's a step by step guide

Reliance Jio has finally begun registrations for the JioGigaFiber service. Users that need the new service can now register. The company has not demanded any financial commitment, so far.

Reliance Jio has setup two ways to go about the registration process. One can either do it on the company's My Jio app or log on to Reliance Jio's official website.

Step by step guide to register interest in JioGigaFiber

Log on to either MyJio app or Jio's official page and click on the first slide that mentions JioGigaFiber

On the next page, the user will either let the app/website detect their location or manually enter their address

The next page will ask for the user's name followed by their number

An OTP will be sent to the mobile number (Jio or any other carrier)

Enter the OTP and click on submit

The website/app will display a success message.

Though the company has opened registrations for the service, there is no mention of the official price list. Reliance Jio has clearly stated that the number of registrations will help them finalise the regions where the launch will take place.

The trial run of GigaFiber started earlier this year and now Jio plans to take this service public by launching it in 1100 Indian cities.

The launch of the service is expected to have the same effect on the broadband industry as Jio had on incumbent telecom operators in 2016. The pricing of JioGigaFiber is expected to start from as low as Rs 500 a month.

Below are the expected prices for the JioGigaFiber service:

Rs 500 JioGigaFiber Plan

This will be first package under JioGigaFiber which will come with unlimited data up to 300GB per month at 50Mbps. The speed will be reduced past the FUP limit of 300GB.

Rs 750 JioGigaFiber Plan

The next plan is expected to be priced at Rs 750 and will offer unlimited data up to 450GB at 50Mbps. This plan is also likely to come with a validity of 30 days.

Rs 999 JioGigaFiber Plan

The Rs 999 JioGigaFiber plan will come with unlimited data up to 600GB data at 100Mbps. The validity for the plan is expected to be 30 days.

Rs 1,299 JioGigaFiber Plan

This expected plan will offer unlimited data at 100Mbps for 30 days with a FUP limit of 750GB. The speed will be throttled past the FUP limit.

Rs 1,599 JioGigaFiber Plan

The highest plan in the bunch will come with 900GB of high speed data at 150Mbps. The validity of plan is likely to be 30 days, where users will see reduction in speed once the FUP limit is exhausted.

Edited by Danny D Cruze