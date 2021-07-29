Tata Teleservices, Zoom team up to offer communications solution 

Digital services provider Tata Teleservices and video communication platform Zoom have teamed up to offer an ‘intuitive, scalable and secure communications solution’ to individual users as well as enterprises. Tata Teleservices will bring its understanding of customer needs in the enterprise segment and Zoom will offer its robust and secure platform to address the requirements. Zoom has services such as Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars in its portfolio.

“Tata Teleservices and Zoom will address the Unified Communications needs of enterprise customers, especially SMEs across the country. The partnership will endeavour to provide solutions which will help drive customer agility, efficiency, and most importantly, happiness. Organisations across industry segments such as banking and financial services, healthcare, IT-enabled businesses, and education will now have access to one-stop unified communications solutions,” stated the companies in a joint statement.

The companies said that work-from-anywhere and flexible working are becoming more commonplace and hence, video conferencing solutions will be an integral part of the ecosystem. Zoom, the statement said, has been leading this trend with its simple to use and intuitive communications platform.

Vishal Rally, Senior Vice President of Product & Marketing at Tata Teleservices said, “At Tata Teleservices, we encourage businesses to have a ‘digital first’ mindset and take to them solutions that accelerate and improve their customer experience. We are happy to collaborate with Zoom to offer enterprises a seamless and superior Unified Video Communications experience on our state-of the-art, high-capacity digital connectivity network.”

“Zoom is invested in and committed to India, and we are very proud to help many Indian businesses, hospitals, academia, and other organisations stay connected,” said Sameer Raje, General Manager & Head of India, Zoom.

Tata and Zoom’s platform will offer a range of features including live video, streaming of video webinars for up to 50,000 viewers, one click access video, voice, content sharing, recording, virtual backgrounds, company branding, multi-layer security, and meeting participation of up to 1000 people on video.

Also read: Tech giants start making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory; Twitter closes re-opened US offices