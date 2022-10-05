This WhatsApp feature won't let you take screenshots

Meta’s messaging platform WhatsApp will roll out a new version of its View Once feature aimed at barring users from taking screenshots of images and videos. Due to this feature, users cannot take a screenshot of the media shared with them and also cannot forward, export, save or view the images or other media.

The media also does not get saved in the recipient’s phone or gallery. If users do not open the media file within 14 days of sharing, it will expire from the chat. A WABetaInfo report added that even if a user tries to take a screenshot, the image will appear to be black. The report read, “Normally, you cannot take a screenshot due to security policy and a toast will show up but even if some people would use third-party extensions to be able to bypass the security policy, the image will always be black.”

How to send view once media

Step 1: Open a chat (individual or group)

Step 2: Tap on the attach icon

Step 3: Select camera to click a new picture or gallery to select an existing image or video. Videos of up to 16 MB can be sent using WhatsApp

Step 4: Tap 1 icon and hit send

Step 5: After this, you will see an opened receipt in the chat once the media has been viewed

Even though users have been blocked from taking screenshots of media, they can take screenshots of conversations even if they have the disappearing messages feature turned on. The update is available for beta testers at present and can be installed from Google Play Store, as per this report.

Users can, however, take photos or record videos from another device in which case WhatsApp is not liable. Thus, it is advised people exercise diligence and caution before sending anything using this feature.

