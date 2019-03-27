Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go sale today at 12pm. The sale will take place through Mi.com and Flipkart. This will be the third flash sale for the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the fourth one for the Redmi Note 7.

Some of the offers that will be available for the buyers include 'double data' offer from Airtel on select pre-paid recharges. Data benefits of up to 1120GB along with Airtel Thanks benefits can be availed. Buyers can also get extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The back has a glass panel protected by the Gorilla Glass. Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 is available for Rs 9,999 for the base, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options. Redmi Note 7 comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants.

As far as the optics is concerned, the rear camera setup of Redmi Note 7 includes 12-megapixel along with 2-megapixel AI camera and there is a 13-megapixel AI selfie camera. On the other hand, the USP of Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48-megapixel rear camera lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies. The rear camera setup supports AI Ifeatures like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. The smartphone offers 4K video recording which is a first for the phones in this price segment.

