Invite-only app Clubhouse to come up with Android version

There is a strong chance that Clubhouse turns out to be the next big smartphone app. The audio-based social networking platform has seen immense growth in last few months and is becoming increasingly popular among users. Till now, the service is only available for iPhone users and can be joined through an invite. Co-founded by Rohan Seth and Paul Davison, the app now plans to arrive on Android smartphones.

In a recent blogpost, the company mentioned about its plans to tap the Android userbase, following a fresh round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz through the firm's partner Andrew Chen. The latest funding will be used by the company to introduce new products, including an Android app to bring the unique service to a wider audience.

"From the earliest days, we've wanted to build Clubhouse for everyone. With this in mind, we are thrilled to begin work on our Android app soon, and to add more accessibility and localization features so that people all over the world can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them," the blog posted on January 24 says.

This doesn't give us any idea about the tentative timeline for the launch of Android app. In fact, it doesn't even mention if the work on the same has started or not. But, certainly suggests that the iOS-exclusive app will soon become more accessible.

Apart from the development of the Android app, clubhouse also aims to use the recently provided funds to improve its technology and infrastructure, offer faster support to users, improve ranking and discovery, and introduce a new Creator Grant Program to support creators on the platform. The last will provide an incentive to new creators and encourage them to join the platform.

"User safety has always been a top priority for us, and as we welcome more people, it will remain one. This means scaling up our Trust & Safety and Support teams as we grow, continuing to invest in advanced tools to detect and prevent abuse, and increasing the features and training resources available to moderators. We'll also be aggressively growing our support team so that everyone's clubs can get same-day approval," the blog adds.