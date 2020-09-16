iOS 14 releasing in India on September 17 alongside iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14

Highlights Apple has finally rolled out the iOS 14, iPadOS 14 software for iPhone and iPad.

The watchOS 7 is also rolling out for Watch Series 5 and lower.

The macOS Big Sur is expected to arrive later.

iOS 14 release date in India has changed. Instead of arriving today, the iOS 14 will now arrive tomorrow, September 17. But unlike the 10.30 pm IST rollout time, the next timeframe is not known. Apple announced to roll out the next version of its iPhone software on September 16, much before its iPhone range for this year is expected to launch. Alongside, the iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14 are also rolling out on a range of devices. But Apple is taking some time for the release of the macOS Big Sur, the dates for which are not official yet.

The iOS 14 brings a host of new features, some of them outright borrowed from Android. One of those features is the Picture-in-Picture mode, which lets you play videos from the Safari browser, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video to run on the foreground while you continue to do other things on your iPhone.

Another feature that is debuting is the automatic categorisation of apps in a list. So now you can go either for the non-drawer mode or the list mode or group folders, or all of them.

Of all the features that are coming to several iPhone models today, the one that should be exclusively appreciated is enhanced privacy. iOS 14 tells you in the Control Center when an app uses a camera or a microphone, or both. It also tells you when an app tries to access the clipboard via a notification. This feature, particularly, drove a lot of criticism for apps such as LinkedIn and TikTok.

You also have strong protection against automatic tracking that forms the material for advertisers. In fact, Facebook has been denouncing this feature for it fears the loss of advertisers and, thus, the ad revenue on the iPhone. So Apple has decided to hold this feature for some time.

YouTube app now plays 4K videos on iPhone with iOS 14. Even the iPhone models without a 4K screen can play such high-resolution videos, which is impressive. But that does not really make a difference because this high resolution is limited by the screen size. I tried playing 4K videos on my iPhone XR but did not notice any discernible difference.

Here is everything you need to know about the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

iOS 14, iPadOS 14 Release Time in India

In India, the iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will begin rolling out at 10.30 pm from today.

iOS 14 Supported Devices

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPadOS 14 Supported Devices

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to install iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Go to the Settings app Navigate to General tab and then to Software Update

Your device will connect to Apple's servers and the update will be available. Tap on Download and install to get the iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your device.