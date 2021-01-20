iOS 14.4 to add warning on iPhones using non-genuine camera components

Highlights Apple is rolling out a new feature that would add a warning on iPhone that have non-genuine camera parts.

Phones that have had their camera repaired or replaced with third-party components will now show a warning message.

The report states that though it throws up a warning, it does not affect the camera usage .

In the iOS 14.4-second beta update, Apple is rolling out a new feature that would add a warning on iPhone that have non-genuine camera parts. As per reports, the iPhones that have had their camera repaired or replaced with third-party components will now show a warning message.

As per a report by Macrumours, the new second beta iOS 14.4 will warn users about the third-party camera components. The report states that though it throws up a warning, it does not affect the camera usage in any way. "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple camera," the message will read. The report states that the message will appear in the Settings menu under General > About as necessary. It could also appear as a notification on the Lock screen for a short period.

Earlier, an iFixit report had claimed Apple will soon start flagging any camera "replacements that have not been followed up with by running Apple's propriety, cloud-linked System Configuration app as non-genuine." This primarily means that if you get your phone's camera replaced or repaired from the non-authorized Apple service center, the new iOS update will detect and display the message on your home screen. However, if you get your iPhone's camera repaired from a genuine Apple service store, you would not be greeted with any such message.

The message sent by Apple about the non-genuine camera parts will direct users towards a "future Apple support document emphasizing the importance of iPhone repairs being completed by authorized, trained technicians using genuine Apple parts, including Apple, Apple Authorized Service Providers, and those part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider Program," Macrumours report stated.

Earlier in 2019, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro displayed a similar message about non-genuine displays. For instance, if a technician uses a non-genuine Apple display, the iPhone will start throwing up a warning about the same. "Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple display" will show up in the General > About section. The feature was rolled out with iOS 13. However, the iPhones only displayed the message regarding the fake components but it did not hinder the usage in any way. Apple had said that the warning is informational only and will not affect how the user uses his display. Apple in its support document had said, "Only technicians who have completed Apple service training and who use Apple genuine parts and tools should replace iPhone displays."