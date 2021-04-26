iOS 14.5 update now available, brings the option to unlock iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask

Highlights iOS 14.5 update is now available for iPhone 6s and later models.

The new update is over 1GB in size.

To check for the new update, go to your iPhone Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.5 update, which is the biggest update to iOS 14. The update is massive and is about 1.2GB in size though this may vary depending on the model.

The all-new update brings the most awaited feature that will let Apple Watch users unlock their iPhone while wearing a face mask. It adds the ability to unlock your iPhone with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask. Notable, the feature only supports iPhone X and later models. The new iOS 14.5 update also adds support for AirTag.

Here's the full changelog of the iOS 14.5 update:

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch

Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask

AirTag and Find My

Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app

Precision Finding uses visual, audible and haptic feedback to guide you directly to your nearby AirTag using Ultra Wideband provided by the U1 chip on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models

AirTag can be located by playing a sound via the built-in speaker

The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn't nearby

Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted

Emoji

Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji

New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji

Siri

Siri now includes more diverse voice options

Incoming calls can be announced with Siri, including who is calling, when you're wearing your AirPods or compatible Beats headphones, and you can answer hands-free

Group FaceTime calls are supported by asking Siri to FaceTime a list of contacts or a group name from Messages

Emergency contacts can be called by asking Siri

Privacy

App Tracking Transparency lets you control which apps are allowed to track your activity across other companies' apps and websites for ads or sharing with data brokers

Apple Music

Share your favourite lyrics using Messages, Facebook and Instagram Stories, and subscribers can play the snippet in Messages without leaving the conversation

City charts showcase what's popular in over 100 cities from all over the world

Podcasts

Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening

Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access

Download behaviour and notification settings can be customised on a show-by-show basis

Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows

5G improvements

Dual SIM support enables 5G connectivity on the line that's using mobile data on iPhone 12 models

Smart Data Mode improvements further optimise your experience on 5G networks for better battery life and data usage on iPhone 12 models

5G international roaming enabled on supported network providers on iPhone 12 models

News

Redesigned News+ tab enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download and manage magazine and newspaper issues

All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels and stories

Maps

Estimated time of arrival (ETA) can be shared when cycling or walking, in addition to driving, by asking Siri or tapping on the route card at the bottom of the screen, then tapping Share ETA

Reminders

Ability to sort reminders by Title, Priority, Deadline or Creation date

Option to print your reminder lists

Translate

Translation playback speed can be adjusted by long-pressing the play button

Gaming

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller support

Fitness+

Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2enabled TVs and devices

CarPlay

ETA in Apple Maps can be easily shared while driving with new Siri or keyboard controls in CarPlay

The all-new iOS 14.5 release also fixes some widely reported issues like the battery health reporting system will recalibrate maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability on iPhone 11 models to address inaccurate estimates of battery health reporting for some users. It also brings optimisation to reduce the appearance of a dim glow that may appear at reduced brightness levels with black backgrounds on iPhone 12 models.