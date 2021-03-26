iOS 15 release soon: Features, release date, compatible iPhones and everything we know so far

Highlights iOS 15 final version is expected to launch in September.

Improved privacy features on the upcoming iOS 15.

More control over default apps.

iOS 14 was released back in September 2020 ahead of the iPhone 12 series launch. Currently, the iOS is on version 14.4, with iOS 14.5 update expected to arrive soon. However, the public beta version of iOS 14.5 is live.

The iOS 14.5 stable version is expected to roll out somewhere in March or April. But that hasn't stopped rumours around iOS 15 from popping up. The iOS 15 is expected to see a host of new features with some upgrades on the iOS 14 features too.

That being said, let's find out about the expected features, rumours, release date and everything else that we know so far about the iOS 15.

Unlike Google, Apple brings iOS to most of its iPhones. The same could be the case even this time, a few websites have hinted that iOS 15 will be supported on iPhone 7 and onwards. It seems like iOS 15 will require devices with at least an A10 chipset.

iOS 15 expected features

--The beta update of iOS 14.5 allows Apple Watch owners to unlock their iPhone by using FaceID even if the face is masked. This is a handy feature, and we can expect it to be seen on the upcoming iOS 15.

--iOS 14 gave iPhone users more flexibility allowing users to change a few default apps. For your information, in iOS 14, users could swap Safari and Mail for other browsers and email apps of their choice. Starting with iOS 14.5, users will be able to change the default music platform. So, it's easy to assume that the upcoming iOS 15 will allow users to change more default apps.

iOS 14

--The iOS 14 brought a resigned home-screen that included support for widgets for the first time. On iOS 14, widgets could be dragged straight Today view right to the Home Screen and could be pinned to varying sizes. On iOS 15, Widgets are expected to be way more interactive, more like Android. Also, we may see more size options for Widgets.

--Moving further, the upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to have an always-on display. So the lock screen is likely to get a major overhaul too.

--Besides this, iOS 15 will give users more control over privacy. The iOS 14.5 beta version includes privacy changes that require apps to get users permission before tracking any kind of data or activity. So we can expect more such features on iOS 15 to enhance privacy on iOS powered devices.

--Apple's very own assistant, Siri, is expected to get even better on the upcoming version of iOS.

--In another interesting update, Apple has added iOS and iPadOS support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers on iOS 14.5. Through which we can predict that Apple may bring more gaming-specific features on iOS 15 to entice smartphone gamers.

--Apple Maps has improved by leaps and bounds with constant updates, yes it is definitely not as good as Google Maps, but who knows cause better is just an update away. That being said, we also expect Apple Maps to get better with iOS 15.

--Finally, Apple is expected to bring more emojis on the upcoming version of iOS, i.e. iOS 15.

iOS 15 release date

Apple usually announces the new version of iOS during the Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC took place on June 22 last year, where Apple revealed the iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

Much like the last WWDC, even WWDC 2021 is expected to be a virtual event. Now there's no news so as to when the event will take place and when iOS 15 will be made official.

While the developer preview of the iOS 15 may arrive somewhere in mid-June, the final version is speculated to make its way in September alongside new iPhones.