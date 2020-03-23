iPad Pro 2020 models said to pack 6GB RAM, U1 chip

Highlights All the 2020 iPad Pro models are tipped to come with 6GB of RAM at least.

The iPad Pro models will also feature the U1 chip under the hood.

Apple has packed an A12Z chipset on the latest iPad Pro 2020 model.

iPad Pro 2020 model was recently announced by Apple with a claim that it is so fast most laptops can't catch up. This claim is, surely, based on the A12Z chipset that Apple has introduced for its latest tablet series, but there has been quite less information available on that. The teardown of the iPad Pro 2020 model is yet to come. Meanwhile, 9to5Mac dived deep into the code of iOS 13.4 GM to find out the unannounced bits of the new tablet. According to its spelunking, all the 2020 models of the iPad Pro, including the latest one, will have 6GB of RAM. It also discovered that fourth-generation iPad Pro models feature the ultra-wideband U1 chip under the hood.

Folks at 9to5Mac have unearthed some crucial information on how capable Apple's ambitious tablet line-up will become over time. Even the latest iPad Pro 2020 has 6GB of RAM and is facilitated by the U1 chip for the purposes of spatial awareness using UWB technology. The previous-generation iPad Pro models only had 6GB RAM for the 1TB variant but the case may change for all the storage variants going forth. The iPad Pro 2020 comes in four storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Apple has also tweaked the A12 Bionic chipset and launched A12Z Bionic, which will likely power the upcoming models under the iPad Pro series. It has an 8-core GPU but nothing else is known beyond this piece of information. The 6GB RAM in conjunction with the processor will ease tasks such as opening more tabs in the browser and handling some memory-intensive functions. Maybe, Apple will detail the chipset with another product that could launch later this year. In any case, a teardown of the chipset is likely to help us understand the chipset better.

The U1 chip is also embedded in the iPhone 11 series to make the device aware of other U1-enabled devices for features such as AirDrop. But the use cases could be expanded, considering Apple is allegedly working on a Tile-like tracker for its devices. The U1 chip will help Apple to figure out the location of its devices in the vicinity, without having to completely rely on iCloud account signed into a device. The iPad Pro 2020 will too be able to leverage the functionalities of the U1 chipset to locate other devices that have the U1 chipset under the hood.