iPhone 11 camera not as good as OnePlus 7 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro for DxOMark but that does not matter

Highlights The iPhone 11 has earned a DxOMark score of 109.

The lack of a telephoto camera affects the zoom and portrait mode performance.

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,990 in India.

The current generation iPhone 11 series is known for class-leading camera performance, beating the ever-so-dominant Google Pixel phones. The iPhone 11 Pro gets a triple camera setup for the first time, comprising of a regular, ultra-wide and a telephoto camera together for the first time and that paired with Apple's computational photography makes for a phone that's highly capable in taking photos in all lighting conditions. It even earned a DxOmark score of 117. Sadly, its affordable brother didn't fare as good on the DxOMark scale.

The more affordable iPhone 11 uses the same wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle cameras as the iPhone 11 Pro Max but DxOMark only awarded it an overall score of 109. This score puts it well behind all the other flagship Android phones from 2019, including the affordable ones from OnePlus, Samsung and Xiaomi. The phone earned a score of 112 for still photos and 101 for videos.

The disparity in scores despite Apple using the same cameras as the Pro variants mostly comes due to the lack of the telephoto camera. DxOMark says that the performance from the main camera and the ultra-wide-angle camera are identical to what you get from the iPhone 11 Pro phones. However, due to the lack of a telephoto camera, the zoom performance gets affected while the portrait mode results fall slightly behind what the Pro models can achieve.

The iPhone 11 still offers the same video performance as the iPhone 11 Pro. DxOMark says the iPhone 11's video does a good job with exposures and vivid colours. In lower light conditions, the iPhone 11 can capture better details in videos and that remains consistent even in brightly lit conditions.

Given the lack of a telephoto camera, the iPhone 11 resorts to digital zoom with software-based correction and that doesn't do a very good job when it concerns details. The portrait mode also suffers from the photo relying on the software to detect the subject.

If the DxOMark ratings influence your phone buying decisions a lot, we suggest you should stop bothering about it. Even though DxOMark rates the iPhone 11 lower than most 2019 Android flagships, the iPhone 11 will produce notably better photos than any of the Android phones that sit above it in the table. With the Deep Fusion update, the camera does a great job with details and colour accuracy in all lighting conditions. A OnePlus 7 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus may struggle in comparison with colours and sharpness.

Hence, despite the lower DxOMark scores, the iPhone 11 cameras are more than great for both casual as well as Pro users.