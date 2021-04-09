iPhone 11 for Rs 46,999 in limited time offer is one better iPhone deal in recent days

Highlights The price of the iPhone 11 has come down many times after its successor iPhone 12 was launched.

The iPhone 11 is available on Flipkart for Rs 46,999.

Flipkart announced its Mobile Bonanza Sales on April 7, and it will go on till April 11.

The price of the iPhone 11 has come down many times after its successor iPhone 12 was launched. The price of the iPhone was reduced to Rs 54,999 on the official Apple Store from its launch price of Rs 68,500. However, the latest Flipkart deal is unmissable if you are planning to buy the iPhone 11. The smartphone is being sold at a discount of almost Rs 7000, but then it is only valid for a limited period of time.

Flipkart announced its Mobile Bonanza Sales on April 7, and it will go on till April 11. The e-commerce platform is offering many deals on smartphones but the one deal that caught everyone's attention is the offer on iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 is available on Flipkart for Rs 46,999. Additionally, users can also exchange their old phones for up to Rs 16,500 in return for the new phone. There is also a bank offer of 5 percent if you make the payment using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

iPhone 11, maybe considered an old phone now, but it is still more powerful than most Android phones in the market. With iPhone 11, Apple had introduced pastel color shades including green and purple. It is also available in three standard colors such as the white, red, and black. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, which was the fastest chipset ever on a smartphone until A14 arrived.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display with thin bezels around the corner. The display has a resolution of 1792 x 828 Pixels In the camera department, there are dual 12-megapixel camera sensors. On the front as well, there is a 12-megapixel camera sensor. The phone comes in three different storage variants. The iPhone 11 sounds like a reasonable choice if you are looking for an iPhone under Rs 50,000.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on the iPhone 11 Pro that comes with better specs. The iPhone 11 Pro is selling at Rs 74,999 on Flipkart but the offer is only valid till April 11. There is no exchange offer applicable on the phone bit the users can avail the instant discount of 5 percent if they make the payment using an Axis Bank credit card. The iPhone 11 Pro features a triple camera setup on the rear and is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset.