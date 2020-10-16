iPhone 11 for Rs 47,999 in Amazon sale comes with earphones and charger in box

Highlights Apple will be shipping chargers and earphones with iPhone 11 on purchases made through Amazon.

This appears to be available on stocks available with third-part resellers.

The iPhone 11 is available for Rs 47,999 on Amazon during the sale period.

Despite the launch of the new iPhone 12 series, Apple's iPhone 11 is expected to remain one of the company's best selling devices going forward. There are many reasons for this, but the most important one is arguably the fact that it still is a very good phone, one that offers very good value for money.

And with the launch of the new iPhone 12, Apple has revised the price of the device, making it an even better buy for anyone looking to buy a new iPhone at a respectable price. During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the company will be selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 47,999 in India which in fact is Rs 7,000 less than its revised price on the Apple Store.

However, to make the deal even sweeter, for those buying the iPhone 11 during the Amazon sale, Apple will also bundle earphones and charger in the box. This will come as a great relief to buyers as Apple had previously confirmed that it won't be shipping these accessories with any of its new or older phones, including the iPhone 11, iPhone XR and even the iPhone SE.

The company had explained its decision as a move to reduce carbon emission as removing the accessories from the box will significantly reduce the size of the shipping box and help Apple save the environment.

The company had even updated this information on its website already, by revealing the in-the-box accessories with these phones to only include a USB-C to Lightning port cable. But it appears, the iPhone 11 stocks available with third-party retailers like Amazon still includes charger and earphones in the box, making this an even better deal than what can be had from Apple's online store.

So, if you are purchasing the iPhone 11 from Amazon, you're not only getting it for Rs 7,000 less than what you'd find it on Apple's website but over and above also getting extra accessories in the box. This in effect makes this a brilliant deal one which should not be let go of if you've been planning to get your hands on a new iPhone 11 for a while now.

But that's not it. While buying the phone from Amazon, the company is also offering a discount in partnership with HDFC Bank, under which buyers can get a further Rs 5000 discount while making purchases using an HDFC credit or debit card.