iPhone 11 in Amazon sale VS iPhone 11 from Apple Store, this comparison is a little complicated

Highlights Apple is selling the iPhone 11 at its Online Store for Rs 54,900.

While price is high, Apple is giving free AirPods with iPhone 11.

Amazon is selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 47,999 and there are other benefits too.

If you want to buy a really good iPhone at the best possible price, now is the time. The iPhone 11 is selling at discounted prices on both the Amazon India and Apple Online Store. Apple has reduced the price of the iPhone 11 after the launch of the iPhone 12, which by the way doesn't take away from the fact that iPhone 11 is still a fantastic phone. The price of the iPhone 11 has been reduced to Rs 54,900 on Apple store. Meanwhile, Amazon India is selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 47,999 in the Great Indian Festival Sale.

From the price itself it looks like the Amazon deal is better. After all, with it you save Rs 7000. But there is more to it. As part of its Diwali sale, Apple is giving away a free pair of AirPods with the iPhone 11. That complicates it.

Well, choosing between these two deals gets even more complicated once you take a closer look. Here is what you are getting from Amazon and Apple in their sales.

iPhone 11 for Rs 54,900 on Apple Online Store

-- When you buy the Apple iPhone 11 from the Apple India store, you pay Rs 54,900.

-- Along with the phone, you also get a free pair of AirPods as part of a limited-time offer. Now, AirPods cost Rs 14,900 with the charging case. This is MRP. But if you buy from a website like Amazon India, you can get them for Rs 11,999. So let's assume that is the value of what Apple is giving free with the iPhone 11.

-- The free AirPods means that the effective price of the iPhone 11 on the Apple Online Store is around Rs 43,000.

-- But at the same time, you do not get a charger with the iPhone 11 bought from the Apple store. Apple has removed the charger and EarPods -- from iPhone boxes as part of its effort to reduce e-waste. Only the charging cable comes with the iPhone 11.

-- This means you may have to buy if you already don't have a compatible charger a USB-C charger with the iPhone 11. From the Apple website, it costs Rs 1900.

-- So assuming, that you need a charger with your iPhone 11 and you also need earphones, if you buy the iPhone Apple from Apple you will have to spend at least Rs 56,800. In return you will get an iPhone 11 (64GB), AirPods, and a charger for your phone.

Now, let's take a look at the Amazon deal

-- Amazon is selling the iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs 47,999.

-- Amazon says that its iPhone 11 comes with EarPods and the charger in the box. Basically, it is a retail unit that was already in the market before Apple announced the change in the box content.

-- So at Rs 47,999, from Amazon you get the iPhone 11 (64GB), a pair of EarPods (wired connectivity and not as good sounding as AirPods) and a charger.

-- But there is an additional discount available. If you use a HDFC credit card or debit card to make the purchase, you also get an extra up to Rs 1750 discount. Basically, with the credit card you get a discount of Rs 1750 and with a debit card you get a discount of Rs 1250.

-- This means you can pay Rs 46,249 for the iPhone 11.

So, which is better?

We told you it is complicated. It all comes down to this one thing: do you need AirPods. If you do, the iPhone 11 on the Apple online store is a better deal. But you don't save all that much. Even if you buy the iPhone 11 from Amazon India, and then buy AirPods separately, you will probably end up paying a Rs 1,000 or more.

But in case you don't want the AirPods, or don't want them right now, the iPhone 11 on Amazon is a better deal. Not only do you pay less for it, but you also get a charger and pair of basic-but-good-enough earphones.