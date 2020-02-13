iPhone 11 Pro gets a price cut in India: Here's how much the phone costs

Highlights iPhone 11 pro which was launched at Rs 99,999 is available for Rs 93,900

If you have been thinking about buying the iPhone 11 pro all this while, there cannot be a better time than this to buy. For the first time ever since it was launched in September 2019, the phone has received a price cut in India. Yes, you read that right! Under Amazon's limited deal scheme, the iPhone 11 Pro has received a price cut of Rs 6000.

iPhone 11 pro which was launched at Rs 99,999 is available for Rs 93,900 for the 64 GB variant after a price cut of Rs 6000. The deal is only available on Amazon India's official website. The 256 GB variant of the iPhone 11Pro is now available for 1, 07,100. The deal is neither available on the other e-commerce website Flipkart nor on the official website of Apple. So you know which website to head to if you have finally made up your mind to buy the iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11 Pro was launched along with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max in September last year. The iPhone 11 was the most selling device among the three phones because of its affordable price tag. Although the price of iPhone 11 Pro is on the higher side if compared to the iPhone 11, it also provides significant upgrades over the iPhone 11 which includes a better RAM, triple camera set at the rear and the inclusion of OLED display panel.

However, if you are still confused about whether you should buy the iPhone 11 Pro or not, you should check out its amazing specifications. The phone features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED capacitive display with 1125x2436 pixels resolution. It has four colour options such as silver, gold, midnight green and space grey. At the rear, the iPhone 11 Pro boasts of a 12-megapixel wide lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle lens. The phone is powered by an A13 bionic chip with Neural Engine, by far the fastest chipset in a smartphone.

On the front, the iPhone 11 Pro has a 12-megapixel selfie camera and features a 3D face recognition sensor. As far as the battery is concerned, the phone houses a 3065 mAh battery and supports an 18W fast charger. While the iPhone 11 still gets a 5W charger on the box, this one gets a major upgrade.

So don't waste time, go grab the sweet deal by Amazon before it ends.

