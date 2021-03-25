iPhone 11 selling at effective price of Rs 41,900 for Holi, but should you buy it?

Users who were eyeing to buy the Apple iPhone 11 but could not because of its price can buy the smartphone now. The iPhone 11 is being sold at an effective price of Rs 41,900 with a limited period Holi offer. The deal has been offered by Apple Premium Reseller Imagine. The offer is inclusive of a cashback of Rs 5000 for the HDFC bank card holders along with accessories that are worth Rs 8000. Buyers can also avail exchange bonus to further sweeten the deal.

If you buy the smartphone without the offer, it would cost you around Rs 54,900 in the Apple online and offline stores. You can get discounts on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart too. However, this deal by Imagine not only offers a cashback of Rs 5000 but also accessories worth Rs 8000. You can only get the iPhone 11 for Rs 41,900 after applying the offers. However, the cashback is only available to the users who make payments using their HDFC bank cards and EasyEmi options. Buyers could also get an exchange bonus of Rs 3000 to further reduce the price of one of the best selling iPhones.

Buyers who do not have the HDFC bank cards can get accessories worth Rs 8000 and exchange bonus worth Rs 3000 but will not get the cashback of Rs 5000. Imagine is also offering similar offers on the recently launched iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 is available at an effective price of 65,900 whereas the iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs 48,900. You will have to be mindful of the fact that you will not get a straight up cash discount on these iPhones, they would also include accessories worth Rs 8000 some of which you might not even require.

You can buy the iPhones from the online and offline Imagine stores. There is no information about the last date of the offer but the HDFC cashback offer will only be valid till March 27.

To refresh your memory about the iPhone 11, it now belongs to the older generation of iPhones but it is still one of the fastest phones in the market. The smartphone features a a 6.10-inchLiquid Retina display. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which until the A14 arrived was considered the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. For camera, the iPhone 11 uses dual 12-megapixel sensors and a 12-megapixel sensor on the front. The phone comes in three different storage variants and interesting colour options.