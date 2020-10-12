iPhone 11 to sell for less than Rs 50,000 on Amazon, and to get this deal you will have to start early

Highlights Amazon will sell the iPhone 11 at a price of less than Rs 50,000.

The exact price has not been revealed yet, but it is likely to be Rs 49,999.

The iPhone 11 will be sold at this price in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

One of the blockbuster deals in the upcoming festive sales is going to be the iPhone 11 selling for less than Rs 50,000. This deal will be available on Amazon India in the Great Indian Festival Sale that starts from October 17. While Amazon has not yet revealed the exact price at which it will sell the iPhone 11, it is likely to be Rs 49,999. And to get this deal you will have to fast and quick.

Why? Because it is one of those deals that are too good to be true.

Every year when Flipkart and Amazon hold their festive sales before Diwali, they announce a few deals that are too good to be true. And in most cases they are too good to be true. What these companies do is that they announce a blockbuster deal like iPhone 11 for Rs 49,999 and then put up just a handful of units on sale. So the deal is there. But it becomes a case of lottery and luck. It becomes a contest where only a handful of people win.

But all of that aside, it is true that the iPhone 11 is going to be on sale at a stupendous price in the upcoming Great Indian festival Sale. The key question then is, how do you get it?

You will get the iPhone 11 for Rs 49,999 by being fast and early. There is no other way. There will be a great rush for this deal. There may not be enough units on sale, and the deal could be claimed within minutes. So just to give yourself a better chance at least do this: Get an Amazon Prime account. It's free for this purpose.

Free Amazon Prime for 1 month

The iPhone 11 deal opens on October 17. But for Amazon Prime members the sale will start a day early. So, you will have an advantage and better chances of getting the phone if you have an Amazon Prime membership. To get this:

-- Log into Amazon using your account and sign up for Amazon Prime. For one-month the service is in trial phase.

-- During sign up, Amazon will ask you for credit card or debit card details. Give them.

-- Amazon Prime membership costs Rs 999 per year, but don't worry because Amazon won't charge you until you complete the month-long trial.

-- When your Prime membership to access the iPhone 11 deal early.

-- Hope your luck holds up and purchase the phone. Get it delivered.

-- Now, you can go back to your Amazon Prime account settings and cancel the membership.

-- You will not be charged if you cancel the trial before the month ends.

-- Just for good measure, remove your credit or debit card from the account settings. To do it, click on payment options in the account settings and remove card details by clicking on the card and then on the remove button.