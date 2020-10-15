iPhone 11 to sell for Rs 47,999 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

iPhone 11 price for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is out. The popular iPhone 11 will sell for Rs 47,999 in the sale, which is Rs 7,000 less than its revised price on the Apple Store. It is the lowest price you will have to pay for the iPhone 11, but Apple's Diwali offer where it is giving away AirPods for free with the iPhone 11 is a better deal. Although Amazon will also offer the bank discounts on the iPhone 11, it still cannot match what Apple has to offer.

iPhone 11 deal on Amazon Great Indian Sale

The price of Rs 47,999 is for the 64GB model of the iPhone 11. The same model is selling for Rs 54,900 on the Apple Store after the fresh cut that was announced on the iPhone 12 launch day. Apple had announced its free AirPods offer a few days back. This means that you will not have to pay Rs 14,900 for AirPods when buying the iPhone 11. So, you have two options here: Rs 47,999 for iPhone 11 on Amazon or Rs 40,000.