iPhone 12, 12 Pro to be available with up to Rs 6,000 cashback at Apple authorised stores

Highlights The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-book at offline stores.

Redington is offering up to Rs 6,000 cashback on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will begin shipping from October 30.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now up for pre-orders in India. Starting today, October 23, two of Apple's latest iPhone models can be pre-ordered while the shipping is expected to begin October 30. Not just the Apple's online store but the offline stores are preparing for the iPhone 12 series sales, but they have an attractive deal to offer. Redington, the premier distributor for Apple devices in India, has announced HDFC cashback offer on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

If you visit an Apple Authorised Reseller store to buy the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 Pro, you can get up to Rs 6,000 cashback on using your HDFC Bank credit or debit card. The iPhone 12 comes with Rs 6,000 cashback while you get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro. On debit cards with EMIs, the cashback is capped at Rs 1,500. The cashback is also applicable to EMI transactions made using the card. The cashback offer starts on orders placed on or after October 30 through select outlets across India.

Here is how much each model will cost you:

iPhone 12 64GB: Rs 79,990 - Rs 6,000 = Rs 73,900

iPhone 12 128GB: Rs 84,900 - Rs 6,000 = Rs 78,900

iPhone 12 256GB: Rs 94,900 - Rs 6,000 = Rs 94,900

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Rs 1,19,900 - Rs 5,000 = Rs 1,14,900

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: Rs 1,29,900 - Rs 5,000 = Rs 1,24,900

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: Rs 1,49,900 - Rs 5,000 = Rs 1,44,900

The iPhone 12 comes in Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) RED and the iPhone 12 Pro comes in Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue, and Gold.

According to Redington, the HDFC Bank cashback will be credited to the customer's card within 120 days of the purchase. Moreover, the cashback will be eligible on the price that is at least 90 per cent of the MRP. This means that if you are getting the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for less than 90 per cent of MRP, you will not get the HDFC cashback.

You can visit the indiaistore.com website to check what are the best offers for you. You can avail financing options on Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Zest, and HDFC Bank, as well as no-cost EMI options. Moreover, there are trade-in offers from Cashify and Servify available at major Apple Authorised Reseller stores near you. The location of the store can also be found on the website.