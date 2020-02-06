iPhone 12: 120Hz display to ToF cameras, 5 things we can expect

Highlights Apple is expected to launch four new phones as part of the iPhone 12 line-up this year

One of them could even be the successor to the iPhone SE

There could be faster processors and 120Hz displays on the new iPhones

2020 is shaping to be an interesting year for the smartphone market. The biggest players in the game have already stepped into the ring with offerings across multiple budget segments. Apple is expected to join the race in the coming months with its new range of iPhone 12 phones that are tipped to be bigger and better than ever.

Reports till now have suggested that Apple is expected to launch as many as four new iPhones spread across different price points and sporting different hardware and display sizes.

Here are five interesting things that we can expect from the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

Bigger and better display

Of these, arguably the biggest update coming to the iPhone 12 series will be in terms of displays. The new iPhones will be available in four different sizes, with the smallest one sporting a 5.4-inch display, while two phones will get 6.1-inch displays one OLED and one LCD -- whereas the top of the line iPhone for the year will get a 6.7-inch OLED panel.

120Hz refresh rate

While this one is still primarily in the realm of speculation, there's word that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12's display will have a 120Hz refresh rate. This will be significant upgrade on the iPhone 11 which has a 60Hz display on it.

But crucially, it will give Apple the opportunity to match up to what is currently being offered by smartphone makers such as OnePlus with their smartphones.

5G iPhone 12

There are also reports that claim the new range of iPhones could also see 5G enabled devices. While not all would support the standard, there could be at least one model that may be launched in specific markets to cater to the 5G crowd.

iPhone SE 2

While not technically the iPhone 12, we've heard reports that the 2020 iPhones could also see a model being launched as the successor to Apple's iPhone SE. This device would be an affordable entry-level option and may sport a 5.4-inch display.

New ToF cameras

Apart from this, the other big expectation from the new iPhones is that they may sport depth sensing ToF cameras.

While not all models are expected to get it, at least two from the series are speculated to come bearing this lens. And interestingly, this isn't just pure speculation, but revelations made by trusted Apple analyst, Ming Chi Kuo (via MacRumors and 9to5Mac) who has said that he expects two of the 2020 iPhones models to have a new time-of-flight camera lens on the back of the phone.