iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini get Purple colour variant, price in India remains same

Highlights iPhone 12 Purple price in India starts at Rs 79,900.

iPhone 12 mini Purple price in India starts at Rs 69,900.

No word on India availability as of now.

Apple kicked off its Spring Loaded event with a surprise for everyone, and that's a new colour variant dedicated to spring. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available in all-new Purple colour.

The all-new Purple colour variant of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini join the existing colour choices that include Blue, Green, Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED. In the US, the iPhone 12 will be available at a starting price of Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 12 mini will be available at Rs 69,900.

Interested customers in China, Japan, the UK, the US, and over 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in Purple starting Friday, April 23, with availability beginning April 30. There's no word when the new colour variant will be made available in India. Same as other colour variants, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Purple will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage models.

The highlight of the new Purple variants of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is that both come with iOS 14.5 out-of-the-box. The latest update will let users unlock iPhone with Apple Watch while wearing a face mask. The newest update also changes the default Siri voice and offers more diverse options in English.

"The new purple finish, just in time for Spring, adds another bright and fun option to the lineup, and we think customers are going to love it. This gorgeous new colour joins the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini family, which is available in five other stunning finishes and features an advanced dual-camera system, Super Retina XDR display, improved durability, A14 Bionic  the fastest chip ever in a smartphone  great battery life, and the best 5G experience on any smartphone," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with 5G support and are compatible with MagSafe accessories. Both the phones do not come with any hardware changes, and the new paintwork is the only big difference that we get to see.