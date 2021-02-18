iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini users with cracked rear glass may no longer require replacing the entire device

Highlights A leaked internal memo has tipped the new repair method.

The new same-unit repair method is for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

The new repair method said to part of Apple's ongoing commitment to reducing the carbon footprint.

Apple is preparing to make the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini repairs a whole lot easier with an all-new system. According to a leaked internal memo, Apple has informed its authorised service partners that it will offer a new same-unit repair method that will no longer require the entire device to be replaced once implemented.

The new method is said to be available to Apple Authorized Service Providers starting next week, and it will be for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini initially. The new method will be for iPhone units that cannot be powered on or have problems with the logic board, Face ID, or a cracked rear panel.

MacRumors that reported the new iPhone Rear System citing the internal memo explains the new method will enable Apple technicians to replace the entire portion of the device that's damaged like the rear glass. However, the damaged part shouldn't include the display or rear camera, or else the device will need a replacement. It adds that the device to qualify for the same-unit repair method should have the display and camera functional.

The report adds that the new method will be available to Apple authorised partners in all regions where the iPhone 12 and iPhone mini are on sale. It also claims that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models are not eligible for the new same-unit repair method as of now. It's also worth noting that Apple hasn't revealed the exact cost of repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini using the new method to understand whether the new method will be affordable than the one that required the whole unit to be replaced.

If the report is to be believed, then the new method of repairing the iPhone 12 and iPhone mini is part of Apple's commitment to reduce carbon footprint. This means that the company is now thinking beyond removing charging adapters in the retail box.

The iPhone 12 series launched last year and is available in India starting at Rs 69,900. The all-new range now includes the most affordable and the smallest iPhone 12 series smartphone, the iPhone 12 mini featuring a 5.4-inch display, that starts at Rs 69,900 and the iPhone 12, featuring a 6.1-inch display, at Rs 79,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro, featuring a 6.1-inch display, starts in India at Rs 119,900 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, featuring a 6.7-inch display, at Rs 129,900.