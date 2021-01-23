iPhone 12 available at discount of Rs 16,000 at Maple online, offline store

Highlights Apple iPhone 12 is available at a never seen before price at Maple online and offline stores in India.

The exquisite smartphone can be bought at a discount of upto Rs 16000 at the store.

Not just the iPhone 12, other iPhone models including the iPhone 11 series.

Maple stores, the authorized Apple sellers, are offering some never-seen-before discounts on iPhone models. As stated on the website, buyers can avail of up to Rs 16, 000 off on their smartphone including the bank offer. Maple is offering an exclusive discount of Rs 8000, which will vary according to models, and can get up to Rs 9000 with HDFC credit and debit cards. To further sweeten the deals, Maple is also giving the buyers a chance to exchange their old devices for new phones. However, the exchange offer is only available in the online Maple store.

For instance, the iPhone 12, which is priced at Rs. 76,900, will get a Maple discount of Rs 3000 coupled with a Rs 6000 discount on HDFC bank cards. Similarly, the iPhone 12 mini which is priced at 64,490 will get a Maple exclusive discount of Rs 3000 along with Rs 4500 on HDFC debit cards and Rs 9000 off on HDFC credit cards.

The offer is also applicable on the top-of-the-line iPhones including the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro. The Pro Max which sells for Rs 1,27,900 will get a discount of Rs 8000 for the 128GB variant. To further sweeten the deal, the buyer can get an HDFC discount of Rs 5000. Similarly, the iPhone 12 Pro which is priced at Rs 1,17,900 will get a Maple discount of Rs 3000 plus the HDFC discount of Rs 5000. Along with these, buyers will also get an option to exchange their smartphones for new ones.

Maple is also offering discounts on the older iPhone 11 models. The iPhone 11 will get a discount of Rs Rs. 2,500 along with HDFC cashback of Rs 5000. The iPhone 11 Pro will get HDFC cashback of Rs 2000 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get a discount of Rs 12000 along with HDFC cashback of Rs 2000. So if you have been planning to get an iPhone for the longest time, head to Maple for the best deals ever!

