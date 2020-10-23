iPhone 12 can be bought for Rs 47,900 but there is a catch

Highlights Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-orders in India starting today.

The iPhones will go on sale across Apple retail stores on October 30.

The other two models will be available for purchase sometime in November.

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for pre-orders in India starting today. The iPhones will go on sale across Apple retail stores on October 30. The Cupertino giant unveiled four new iPhonesiPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Out of all the four iPhones that were launched at Apple's Hi-Speed, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale in India first. The other two models will be available for purchase sometime in November.

Now, as well all know that the iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 64GB variant. The phone is expensive but it is still cheaper than the iPhone 12 Pro that is available for Rs 1,19,000. However, if you are planning to pick the iPhone 12 over the top-end iPhone 12 Pro, there are many ways to get it at a lower price.

To sweeten the deal a bit, Apple is providing massive discounts for HDFC credit and debit cardholders. The iPhone 12 will get a discount of Rs 6,000 while you get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro. Apple is also providing a trade-in option which works like the exchange offer, you get money in return for your old phone.

Now if you are an existing iPhone user, you will get a decent enough value for your old iPhone. I entered the details of my eleven months old iPhone 11 64GB variant under the trade-in option. I was asked to enter the serial number of my smartphone. Upon entering the number, I was asked a few questions like whether my phone is in a working condition or not, is the screen of the phone damaged, is my phone under warranty. I furnished all the details correctly and that Apple displayed the value of my old iPhone 11.

Apple will pay up to Rs 32,000 for an 11-month old iPhone in excellent condition. The value of the old phone will be deducted from the total value of the new iPhone 12 so that brought the price of the iPhone 12 down to Rs 47,900. You can also opt for the No-cost semi scheme and pay Rs 5376 per month. You can also pay the money directly and if you have an HDFC debit or credit card, you will get an additional cashback of Rs 6000. However, the cashback offer is only applicable if you buy the phone online. This would bring the price down to Rs 41,900.

If you are opting for online trade-in, make sure that you are device is in working condition with no physical damage. The Apple delivery executive will run a diagnostic test and verify the condition of your phone on the spot. If your phone passes the test, you will be handed over the new phone. If it fails to do so, you will have to pay the difference to get your new phone.

However, this is only if you really want to exchange your iPhone 11 for the iPhone 12. There is not much of a difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 so it would not be quite right to go for the iPhone 12 already. But if you really want to lay your hands on the latest Apple iPhone, you can do that and trade in your old phone to get the best value.

But If you are using an iPhone XR or say an iPhone 8, you can upgrade to the iPhone 12. Also, the online Apple store will provide a good value for your old iPhone if you trade-in. Similarly, you can also trade in your old Android smartphone.