iPhone 12 design revealed by case maker, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 specs leaked again

Highlights A case maker called Totallee has revealed the iPhone 12 design through its transparent cases.

The design shows that iPhone 12 will look like iPhone 11 series phones.

The leak confirms that Apple will launch iPhone 12 Mini.

Just days before Apple launches its new iPhone 12 phones, the leaks have started coming, The latest one comes courtesy a casemaker called Totallee, which has put up transparent cases on its website, and hence showing the details of the iPhone 12 series phones, including the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Mini. So basically, the casemaker confirms that there are 4 iPhone 12 variants launching on Apple's Hi Speed event on October 13.

The specs of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have been confirmed by separate leaks, detailing their screen sizes and possible camera hardware.

Even prices have been rumoured, hinting that the iPhone 12 is likely to be priced around Rs 60,000 in India, possibly close to Rs 65,000.

So what all the transparent cases reveal about the iPhone 12. If the leak is accurate, the cases show that the iPhone 12 series is going to look very similar to the iPhone 11 phones, complete with the rear cameras in the left corner, arrayed in a triangle shape on the iPhone 12 Pro phones and stacked vertically on the iPhone 12. It also confirms rounded edges.

Basically, if you have seen the iPhone 11 phones, you will find the iPhone 12 phones familiar.

iPhone 12 specs, India price, availability

There have been a number of leaks and if they are accurate, we also know a great deal about the iPhone 12. The iPhone is expected to come with a 6.1 inch screen, probably OLED this time unlike the LCD in the iPhone 11. Though that doesn't make much difference because the LCD screen in the iPhone 11 is fantastic. The iPhone 12 is likely to be offered with base storage of 64GB with the top variant getting 256GB option.

There are expected to be two cameras: A regular camera, which would be similar to the regular camera in the iPhone 12 Pro and a wide-angle camera with F1.6 lens. It is expected that the iPhone 12 will be priced at $799, which means in India its price could be around Rs 60,000 or Rs 65,000 if Apple's pricing for the iPhone 11 is any guide.

The iPhone 12 is expected to go on sale globally around October 23, which is Friday and that is the day when new Apple products go on sale. In India too it is expected to go on sale on the same day, or a week later.

iPhone 12 Pro specs, India price, availability

The iPhone 12 is also expected to come with a 6.1-inch screen. This will definitely be an OLED screen. All iPhone 12 series phones are expected to use the Apple A14 Bionic processor, albeit at varying speed depending on how much cooling is required for the processor. The iPhone 12 Pro will definitely use a fast A14 Bionic. The iPhone 12 is expected to have 128GB storage in its base variant.

There are certain to be three cameras on the back of the iPhone 12 Pro, along with a Lidar which is new. One of the cameras is expected to use a new 7P lens with F1.6 aperture. The telephoto camera will have a focal length of 52mm.

The iPhone 12 Pro is also expected to go on sale globally on October 23 and its listing price is expected to $999, which in India should mean close to Rs 90,000.

iPhone 12 Mini specs, India price, availability

This is a new variant this time. The iPhone 12 Mini will come with a 5.4-inch screen, and will have a feature set similar to the iPhone 12. Surprisingly, despite its lower size, it will come with two rear cameras, one a regular camera and the other one a wide-angle camera. In fact, chances are that the main camera in the iPhone 12 Mini will be similar to the main camera in the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. In other words, the iPhone 12 Mini is expected to be as premium a phone as any other but with a smaller screen and size.

The iPhone 12 Mini is expected to have a price of $699, which means its India price could be around Rs 55,000.

It has been rumoured that the iPhone 12 Mini will go on sale a little late, around the second week in November.

iPhone 12 Pro Max specs, India price, availability

The iPhone 12 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch screen and 128GB storage in its base variant. One big difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to be in cameras. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with a zoom lens that has a focal length of 65mm and the whole camera system will offer users up to 5X zoom. It is also likely to have a main image sensor that will be 47 per cent bigger than the sensor in the iPhone 12 Pro.

Just like the iPhone 12 Pro, the Max will also have a LIDAR and a new 7P wide-angle lens. These are all rumours and we will have to wait until October 13 for confirmation because this sounds a little Un-Apple-like. Apple has usually kept the same camera system in both its Pro variants but rumours suggest that this time the iPhone 12 Pro Max may end up with a different, and likely superior, camera system.

The global price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to be $1,099. In India, the price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max could be around Rs 1.1 lakh. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to go on sale around the second week of November.