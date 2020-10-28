iPhone 12 edges are so sharp that it can hurt your fingers, early users claim

Highlights iPhone 12 users have alleged that the edges of the phone are so sharp that it can hurt your fingers.

Some iPhone 12 users have alleged that the edges of the phone are so sharp that it can hurt your fingers. Users from China have posted pictures of their injured fingers and palms on social media claiming that the injury is caused due to the sharp edges of the iPhone 12. The phone went on sale in the United States, China and other just a week ago.

As per a report published by GizChina, the users who were first to purchase the iPhone 12 found the edges of the smartphone to be really sharp. So sharp that some of the users ended up injuring their palms. They even shared pictures of cuts and wounds on their fingers. A user shared a picture of his bleeding finger, while another user shared a picture of his reddened palm with deep pressure marks. The users held the sharp edges responsible for the marks.

The report also revealed that while some people agreed with their claims, some users shunned the posts by calling them mere "exaggeration."

Apple brought back the design of the iPhone 5s with the iPhone 12 series. While the edges of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are made up of aluminum, the edges of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are made up of stainless steel. It cannot be confirmed whether it is a real drawback or not but if such a situation arises, it is advisable to use the iPhone with a silicon cover or any cover that hides the sharp edges or the sides.

Earlier a report claimed that the MagSafe chargers are leaving a circular mark on some phone cases. Apple on a support page of Magsafe admitted that the leather cases are more likely to get the mark than the other cases. But there were reports of even the Silicon cases getting circular marks.

In India, Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale on October 31. The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB, Rs 84,900 for the 128GB and for the 256 GB the smartphone costs Rs 94,900.The iPhone 12 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB.The 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and for the 512GB variant it costs Rs 1,49,900. The two phones will be available in all the Apple retail stores and Apple online store.