iPhone 12 launch event: India time, where to watch, how to watch and what to expect

Highlights The Apple iPhone 12 launch event will start from 10.30 tonight.

The iPhone 12 launch can be watched online if you meet some specific requirements.

At the launch event, apart from the iPhone two more new products are expected.

Apple is launching the new iPhone 12 tonight. To be precise there are going to be four new iPhones. These are the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro. The launch event, which is also likely to feature the HomePod Mini and a wireless charger from Apple, will be streamed online.

This is not a live event. Instead, it is a pre-recorded video footage that Apple will stream live tonight. The event will see Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team reveal the iPhone 12 as well as a few other products, including the HomePod Mini and wireless charger.

People worldwide will be able to tune into the Apple event. Apple fans in India too will be able to join in.

iPhone 12 launch event time and how to watch in India

Apple will start the streaming at 10am local time (PDT). This means in India, the event will start at 10.30PM (IST) given that Indian time is 12.30 hours ahead of the local time at Apple HQ called Apple Park.

Just like the previous Apple events, the iPhone 12 launch event will be streamed through the Apple website. To watch the event, you will need to:

-- Go to Apple website. The iPhone 12 launch event will be livestreamed there.

-- Unlike some previous occasions, there are no special requirements to stream the event from Apple website. There is no specific browser that is needed. And you can stream the event through any device, even Android phone or Windows laptop.

-- Just in case it doesn't work for you, you can also watch the iPhone 12 launch event on Apple's YouTube channel. This is available at:

-- And if even that doesn't work for you, maybe you should try Flipkart, which is streaming the iPhone 12 event, also hinting at a quick launch of the iPhone 12.

-- And in case you miss the event, check Apple website a few hours after the event has ended. You will be able to watch the recording.

As for the analysis, launch story and to know more about the iPhone 12, stay tuned to the India Today Tech. We will have tons of coverage on the iPhone 12 here.