iPhone 12 launch on September 15, four variants expected

Apple has formally announced it is holding an event on the 15th of September to launch the iPhone 12 series. The forthcoming event, which will be held online, will also see the new Apple Watch, new iPad models, and likely a new Apple TV break the cover. There has been a lot of confusion this time, with the launch date teetering between either from September or from October largely because of the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted manufacturing of iPhone 12. But guess everything is on track as long as the launch event goes.

The September 15th event will see the launch of four iPhone models, per a deluge of rumours so far. There will be a 5.4-inch iPhone with an LCD, two 6.1-inch iPhone - one with an LCD and the other one with an OLED panel, and finally, a flagship-level 6.7-inch iPhone model. This time the iPhone series is expected to come with the anticipated 5G connectivity that will catapult Apple to join the likes of Samsung, LG, Google, Huawei, and OnePlus among others. Basically, Apple is perhaps the only heavyweight from the tech industry to not have a 5G handset yet.

Moreover, the iPhone 12 series is said to come with displays with high refresh rate -- something that has become a mainstay on smartphones this year. A Rs 13k smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate and it would make sense for Apple to finally catch up with the industry. Rumours have suggested there will be a 120Hz ProMotion display on the flagship iPhone models while the affordable ones might skip the feature. It will be interesting to see where the 5.7-inch iPhone will be positioned with the iPhone SE 2020 already out and flourishing in the market.

We will see the announcements later this month, so stay tuned.