iPhone 12 Mini fails to gain popularity among users, production cut

The smaller member of the iPhone 12 series the iPhone 12 Mini has failed to attract too many takers. As per reports, Apple is cutting down iPhone 12 Mini production by around 20 percent for the first half. It is being reported that Apple has slashed the planned production due to low demand. The company had also informed the suppliers about the change in production.

Nikkei Asia has reported that Apple has cut down on the production of the iPhone 12 Mini by around 20 per cent compared to its plans in December. "This year is still not bad, but of course demand for the first half of 2021 is not as high as people were thinking at the end of last year," a source close to the company told the daily.

While another source directly related to the company revealed that some of the components parts for the mini have been reallocated to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 Mini has not grabbed much of the users' attention but the demand for the iPhone 12 Pro remains strong.

Talking about the possible reasons why the iPhone 12 Mini could not make a cut in the market, an analyst at Isaiah Research told Nikkei Asia. "The battery for the iPhone 12 mini is much smaller than the older iPhone 11, which is about the same price, and it's smaller than the battery in the iPhone 12, which is only $100 more expensive. ... A 5G phone generally consumes more power, so consumers will be reluctant to buy a phone that, comparatively, does not have a good battery."

The iPhone 12 is available at a price of Rs 66,900 in India for the 64GB variant. The smartphone features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Covering the iPhone 12 Mini is the Ceramic Shield, which is said to be tougher than any smartphone glass, The smartphone is powered by an A14 Bionic chip, which is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone. In terms of the camera, the iPhone 12 Mini features an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras. There is also a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The iPhone 12 Mini comes in interesting color options including Blue, Black, Red, Green, and White.