iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders begin today: Price, specifications, discounts and offers

Highlights Apple's iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are going on pre-order today.

The two phones will be available for purchase with discounts and offers.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini come with the A14 Bionic SoC.

After putting up the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 in India for sale in India, Apple is now all set to begin taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. The two phones will be available for pre-orders starting at 6 pm today via both online and offline retail channels.

Of the two, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the more powerful iPhone. It is also the most powerful one launched by Apple this year, while the iPhone 12 mini is the entry-level device for bringing in new buyers into the Apple ecosystem.

Apple iPhone 12: Price and availability

Apple has launched the iPhone 12 series of phones in four different sizes with the iPhone 12 mini the most affordable one on the list. The iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white, and red, starting at Rs 69,900, respectively from apple.com and through Apple Authorised Resellers.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at Rs 1,29,900 in India. This phone will also be available in the same Graphite, Silver, Gold, and Pacific Blue colour options.

Both the phones also get some offers, with the iPhone 12 mini available with a Rs 6000 cashback offer through purchases using a valid on HDFC credit card and 6 months No Cost EMIs. The iPhone 12 Pro Max gets Rs 5,000 cashback, with HDFC debit cardholders also promised an instant discount worth Rs 1,500.

iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini: Specifications

The iPhone 12 mini brings with itself a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that does not support super-fast refresh rates. In comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features the biggest panel on an iPhone this year with a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Under the hood, both the iPhones are powered by the company's new A14 Bionic chipset which promises improved overall performance and faster machine learning with its next-generation Neural Engine. As Apple has explained in the past, this chipset is the most advanced that Apple has created to date, which makes the new iPhone 12 series phones more power-efficient and faster than previous iPhones.

Apple claims the A14 Bionic brings in serious gains to the iPhone 12 series. As such, when compared to the iPhone 11 series, the chipset helps ensure that the new iPhone offers better performance per core for single as well as multi-threaded applications, even as it consumes less energy per core while doing so.

Moving on to the cameras, there are a few similarities and a few differences between the hardware on the four phones. This is because the iPhone 12 mini gets a dual camera set-up with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens sat next to each other.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max gets a better triple camera set-up with 12-megapixel F1.6 primary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera along with a LiDAR sensor. Last, but not least, the iPhone 12 Pro Max also gets some extra features to improve photography performance on the device.