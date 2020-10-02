iPhone 12 price in India may start around Rs 60,000

Highlights Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in India.

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini could cost $649, the 128GB could be priced around $699.

Apple is yet to officially announce the launch date of the iPhone 12 series.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones in India. The company is expected to release the smartphone in the second week of October and some details about its India pricing have also surfaced online. A tipster has confirmed that the global price of the iPhone 12 mini would start at $649 while the top of the line variant would cost around $1,399.

The tipster has speculated the pricing of the four upcoming iPhones which could be called the Apple iPhone 12 mini, Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini could cost $649, the 128GB could be priced around $699 and the 256 GB variant could go up to $799. This price leaks also drops major cues about how the iPhones would be priced in India.

The iPhone 12 mini could be priced around Rs 60,000 in India. Considering the iPhone 11 sells at $649 in the US and back in India, it is available for around Rs 64000. So the price of the iPhone 12 mini would be the same in India if we look at how the iPhone 11 has been priced.

Earlier, the benchmarking website Antutu reported that the iPhone 12 Pro Max could come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The iPhone 12 Pro could also come with the same RAM and storage option. However, the RAM could be slightly less in the lower variants of the iPhone 12.

In the Apple Time flies event, the company launched an iPad Air with an A14 Bionic chipset, which also suggests that the iPhone 12 will also be powered by the same chipset. This would make the iPhone 12 serious more performance-rich than the iPhone 11. It will offer better per core for single as well as multi-threaded applications, and will also consume less energy per core while doing so. This would not only enhance the performance of the iPhone 12 but also make the camera and Siri better.

Apple is yet to officially announce the launch date of the iPhone 12 series.