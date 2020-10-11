iPhone 12 price, specifications revealed in fresh leak ahead of October 13 launch

Highlights Apple will launch at least four new iPhone models at its October 13 event.

These will be iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There could also be a HomePod mini that Apple will launch this week.

iPhone 12 will launch at Apple's "Hi, Speed" event on October 13. We already have a deluge of information on the iPhone 12 series, but the leaks never stop pouring in until the launch. A fresh leak has now tipped what the iPhone 12 series will cost, what specifications you can expect, and the number of models launching this week.

iPhone 12 features

A Weibo leak has reiterated there will be four models in the series. These will be called iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, with all them having OLED displays. You can expect 5G on all these models, something that has been heavily rumoured so far. Apple will provide a Smart Data Mode that will allow the new iPhone models to switch between 4G and 5G. In the US, the top model in the series will have the mmWave 5G band while the rest of the models in the US and all of them outside will have the sub-6GHz band for 5G networks. The iPhone 12 will also reportedly come with Deep Fusion and enhanced Night Mode capabilities.

iPhone 12 Specifications

The leak has suggested the iPhone will come with 15W wireless charging support under the MagSafe moniker. To popularise its MagSafe technology -- currently available on Mac computers -- Apple will launch magnetic cases for the new iPhone models, called MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger.

Camera-wise, the iPhone 12 range is going to be significantly diverse. Per the leak, the iPhone 12 mini with 5.4-inch screen will have a wide-angle camera and an ultrawide-angle camera in a dual setup. The iPhone 12 will also have these cameras on a 6.1-inch display model. The iPhone 12 will also tout a 6.1-inch display but with an extra third sensor with LiDAR capabilities. Finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will go all out on the hardware and carry a 6.7-inch display, along with a better ultrawide-angle camera and a 47 per cent larger sensor than the one expected on the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Price

While the final go at the iPhone 12 prices will be Apple's, the Weibo leak has given us an idea of how much you might have to pay for the new models.

The iPhone 12 mini will reportedly start at $699 while the iPhone 12 could cost $799 in the US. These will come in Black, White, Red, Blue, and Green colourways. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, will be more expensive at $999 for the base variant. And the top-class iPhone 12 Pro Max will come in at $1,099 in the US. The colour models for these two will be Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Blue.

About the availability, the leak suggests an October timeline for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. It says the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will go on pre-orders on October 16 or 17 but the shipping will start only around October 23. The premium iPhone models, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be up for pre-ordering on November 13 or 14. Their shipping will begin from November 20 or 21, the leak has suggested.

What else to expect from the iPhone 12 event?

Apple is poised to launch a HomePod mini at the event. This is going to be a trimmed-down version of the HomePod smart speaker that sells for about Rs 20,000 in India. The Weibo leak has pointed the HomePod mini might end up costing $99 in the US. This translates to roughly Rs 7,200 but this will not be what you will pay for the model in India if it arrives. The Indian price will be a lot more than this, something around Rs 10,000 or Rs 12,000.