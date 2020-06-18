iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max tipped to get 120Hz displays

Highlights Apple iPhone 12 Pro series is tipped to get 120Hz displays

The displays are said to be able to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz

The new iPhones are expected to be launched later this year

If leaks and rumours are to be believed, Apple's iPhone 12 phones could turn out to be a real treat. The latest rumours claim that two of the iPhone 12 line-up phones will include 120Hz displays. This is according to a new leak by tipsters, Jon Prosser and Ross Young, who now claim the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max will arrive with 120Hz refresh rate screens.

The two have made it to a list of devices for 2020 that will have the high refresh rate displays, and interestingly, it starts with two Apple iPhones. Other phones in the list include the ASUS ROG Phone 2 and the Huawei Mate 40 among others.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we are hearing about 120Hz panels for the iPhone 12 phones. Earlier, a similar suggestion was made by XDA's Max Weinbach, who claimed that 120Hz display would be coming to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

Talking about the iPhone 12 Pro's displays, the Ross Young has claimed that despite having the ability to switch between 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates, the iPhone 12 Pro series won't be able to match the LTPO technology that will be found on the Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Ultra displays. This will reportedly allow Samsung's flagship to scale from 1Hz to 120Hz -- thereby helping it save power.

The iPhone 12 is expected to get 120Hz ProMotion display, however, as we mentioned above, this feature is tipped to be exclusive to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro phones. Reports claim that the ProMotion screens will feature dynamic refresh rate switching allowing them to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

But that's not all. There are a lot more changes coming to the iPhone 12 series which is said to sport a smaller notch -- possibly as a result of the shrinking down of the FaceID sensor. The hardware for this tech could also support a wider-angle lens for face unlocks from multiple positions. iPhone 12 is also said to feature updated autofocus than previous models. The camera improvements will also ensure better subject detection and slow-motion performance under low light. There is also expected to be a telephoto zoom upgrade from 2x to 3x optical zoom. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 Pro models are said to get a larger battery -- as big as 4,400mAh -- to handle the increased load caused by the faster refresh screen.