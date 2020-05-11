iPhone 12 Pro massive leak confirms 120Hz display, bigger battery and new camera features

Highlights Apple's iPhone 12 Pro is tipped to get a 120hz display

The iPhone 12 Pro is also expected to get new camera features and upgraded internals

There is also said to be a bigger battery on the iPhone 12

It is no secret that Apple is working on a new flagship range of smartphones for 2020. The phones are expected to launch later in the year flaunting a new design scheme and upgraded internals.

And now, we have more information about these phones which are expected to be launched later around September-October this year. The information comes courtesy of known tipster Max Weinbach, who has been quite accurate this year with his leaks.

The new iPhones from Apple are tipped to come in multiple sizes, with a non-Pro 5.4-inch model, a non-Pro 6.1-inch model and a Pro 6.1-inch model and a Pro 6.7-inch model set to populate the list.

While we've previously been made aware that the displays will also differ from each other in technology -- OLED vs LCDs. However, the new report now sheds further light on the features of the panels. According to the tipster, a key differentiator between the displays will be the refresh rate.

The iPhone 12 will get 120Hz ProMotion display, however, this feature is being tipped to be exclusive to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro phones. The report adds that the ProMotion screens will feature dynamic refresh rate switching allowing them to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

Apart from this, the tipster has also revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro models will also get a larger battery -- as big as 4,400mAh -- to handle the increased load caused by the faster refresh screen.

The other changes coming to the iPhone 12 series will include a smaller notch -- possibly as a result of the shrinking down of the FaceID sensor. The tipster also claims that hardware for this tech could also support wider-angle lens for face unlocks from multiple positions.

Further, the tipster also claims that the iPhone 12 will feature updated autofocus than previous models. The camera improvements will also ensure better subject detection and slow-motion performance under low light. There is also expected to be a telephoto zoom upgrade from 2x to 3x optical zoom,

Another area of upgrade would be in portrait shots, with the iPhone 12's rumored LiDAR depth sensor expected to significantly improve results in portrait mode for photos and videos.

While the leak seems quite comprehensive, it would be prudent to remember that there still remain quite a few months to the launch of the iPhone 12 and as such the information shared in the leak should be taken with a pinch of salt.