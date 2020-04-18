iPhone 12 Pro Max leaked schematics show thinner bezels, LiDAR sensor, and more

Highlights iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD renders show the design of the upcoming device.

There could be a slightly different camera module on iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max could come in light blue, violet, and light orange colours

Apple seems on track with the iPhone launches for this year, despite the fears of the covid-19 pandemic that has previously been cited as a possible reason behind the delay. But Apple is pushing its devices at its pace, including the just-introduced iPhone SE 2020. Its flagship-level iPhone models, the iPhone 12 has also been reported to see the light of day as expected. The lineup includes a 5.4-inch model, a 6.1-inch model, and a 6.7-inch top model that could be called the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In a series of what we can expect from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new concept video claims to shed light on the design, cameras, and other key elements via CAD renders.

The video posted by EverythingApplePro, in collaboration with Max Weinbach, shows schematics of the iPhone 12 Pro Max that is based on what rumours and leaks have suggested. The iPhone 12 Pro Max's CAD design shows a squared camera module frame made of stainless steel and sandwiched between two glass pieces. This is unlike the stainless steel frame seen on the iPhone 11 series. The camera placement on the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been rumoured to assimilate to that of iPad Pro 2020 cameras. Moreover, the video shows the size of the display notch is the same as previously seen, which rebuts the rumours that have been floating around. To justify that, Weinbach said the CAD design was made much before that set of rumours emerged.

Since the iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to have a 6.7-inch OLED display, the dimension of the phone will change as well. The device will be a tad taller and wider. The bezels on the iPhone 12 Pro Max could also be shaved off a bit, by 0.97mm to be precise at 1.55mm. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 2.52mm thick bezel on the 6.5-inch display. The dimensions of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are said to include 7.4mm thickness, which is significantly less than iPhone 11 Pro Max's thickness that is 8.1mm. The camera bump could, however, be a little thicker at 1.26mm, in comparison with 1.21mm on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. According to the video, the cameras will protrude a bit on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The video has a bunch of other claims to make for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The upcoming iPhone model could have a LiDAR scanner mounted on a fourth sensor -- something previous rumours have also majorly suggested. Since there will be 5G, there could be thicker antenna lines on the device. The SIM card tray could also be moved to a different place on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The speakers on the iPhone 12 Pro Max could get 10 to 15 per cent louder, as well. And finally, the iPhone 12 Pro Max could come in light blue, violet, and light orange colour variants among others, the video has claimed.