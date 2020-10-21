iPhone 12 Pro so expensive in India that you can fly to Dubai to buy it, come back, and still save money

Highlights iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max were launched on October 13.

Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max after iPhone 12 launch.

iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 in India for the base variant.

Apple launched four new iPhones including the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Out of all the four new releases, only two will be available in India for now- the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Soon after the new iPhones were announced, Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The company also reduced the prices of its existing iPhones including the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE.

The Apple iPhone 12 is priced starts at Rs 69,900 for the base variant whereas the iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 for the base variant. Well, that is not something unexpected. Considering the previous trends, the iPhone Pro models are released with an exorbitant price tag. Now to add to the woes of people looking to buy the iPhone 12 Pro, they should know that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is more expensive in India than in any other country. Dubai for instance sells the iPhone 12 Pro for Rs 84,000.

Now this rings a bell. The iPhone 12 Pro is comparatively cheaper in Dubai. So cheap that you can actually go to Dubai, buy the phone and come back. Let us explain the math to you for a better understanding.

iPhone 12 Pro Price in India for 128 GB: Rs 1,19,000

iPhone 12 Pro Price in Dubai for 128GB: Rs 84,000. It costs Dh 4,199 in Dubai and if you convert the currency to INR, the price comes down to almost Rs 84,000.

So, should this mean that you can go to Dubai, buy the phone and then come back? Well, if you ask me. It is not that bad an idea. The 12 Pro will go on sale from November 6. So you book a flight for Dubai from Delhi or Kolkata for November 6 or later than that, you can get the return ticket for a little over Rs 18,000.

Below is the exact amount, you would be spending on your flight tickets to Dubai from New Delhi. However, the amount might change depending on the availability but this is what we found when tried booking a ticket to Dubai.

Flight ticket: Indigo Rs 17929 approx

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: 84,000

Some other expenses: Around Rs 10,000

Total: Around Rs 1,11,929

Money saved: Around Rs 8000

Now, considering that the world is battling coronavirus pandemic and the virus is in no mood to slow down, we do not encourage anyone to travel. The whole idea was to not send you to Dubai but to draw your attention towards Apple's exorbitant pricing in India. It is no secret that the taxes and duties that are applied to imported phones are highest in India. The taxes are so high that for an important iPhone that you will end up paying an average tax of Rs 24,000 for something like an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini.

However, despite the sky-rocketing prices, iPhone still sells best in India and the buyers give whatever price Apple asks them to pay. So for a business, that is not a bad deal at all.

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max launched: Price, specifications, and features