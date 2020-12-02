iPhone 12 Pro's special Stealth version launched with no cameras at all

Highlights The iPhone 12 Pro has received a new privacy-centric model.

The iPhone 12 Pro Stealth comes without any cameras on it.

It comes with titanium shield and costs starting at $4,099.

iPhone 12 Pro has been reimagined in the most unusual way possible. Caviar, the Russia-based smartphone designing company, has introduced the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth that comes with everything but the cameras. The company has covered the cameras on the back and disabled the one on the front of the iPhone 12 Pro to ensure foolproof privacy on the Apple device. Privacy is crucially important today, which is why companies offer their users several controls to manage it but one can never be sure enough. Having no cameras essentially gives you that sense.

The chatter around user privacy has caused huge losses to big tech companies, after which they became extremely wary of including solutions to let their users manage privacy. Some of these solutions are camera shutters on laptops, microphone toggles on smart speakers, and tight permission settings on mobile operating systems (Android and iOS). But Caviar's iPhone 12 Pro Stealth goes beyond these measures and gets rid of all the cameras. The cameras are still there on the iPhone 12 Pro, they have just been covered with Caviar's premium, hardened titanium shield.

There are two variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth. One comes with the hardened titanium with vertical guilloche on black laser coating while the other one has a PVD gold coating on the hardened titanium called Gold Version. The two models come in extremely limited quantity and will be available in select markets. Caviar says the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth starts at $4,990, which is monstrously pricier than the regular iPhone 12 Pro. Apple sells the iPhone 12 Pro in the US starting at $1,099. In India, the iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the base version.

Caviar says that this non-camera version of the iPhone 12 Pro is for people who want a high level of security. These people could be those working for intelligence firms or somewhere where there is a very high risk of information leakage or infiltration. The iPhone 12 Pro's rear cameras do not show on the outside while the FaceTime camera on it has been disabled by Caviar, except for the infrared camera that is used for Face ID. Rest of the phone is as-is. This also means that the camera app on the phone will show black visuals.

If you think a smartphone without cameras is unusual (or weird), then you should know about some such innovations made by companies like BlackBerry and Nokia. BlackBerry launched the BlackBerry Classic in 2015 without any cameras to ensure its customers get the maximum level of privacy. The regular BlackBerry Classic packed an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. BlackBerry was known for creating an extremely secure ecosystem on its QWERTY phones and later touchscreen ones.

A similar phone was introduced by Nokia. The Finnish company launched the Nokia E51 without any cameras. The regular unadulterated model of the Nokia E51 packed a 2MP camera on the back while there was none on the front. This phone was manufactured in limited quantities and was available in extremely select markets.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back, which brings huge improvements over the last year's iPhone 11 Pro, including support for Dolby Vision HDR video recording. There is a 12MP F1.6 wide camera with PDAF and OIS, a 12MP F2.4 ultrawide camera with 120-degree field of view, and a 12MP F2.0 telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom. The front camera on the iPhone 12 Pro is a 12MP F2.2 wide camera with HDR.