iPhone 12 seems so good that long-time Android fans are impressed by it

Highlights iPhone 12 comes across as a compelling option for Android users.

The fact that Apple is investing into areas where Android shines is laudable.

But there are still several Android fans who would not switch.

The latest iPhone 12 seems winning the debate between iOS and Android. Apple's recent iPhone models bring the ambitious 5G but, more importantly, a horde of new features that are big upgrades over the last year's iPhone models. The iPhone 12 comes across as an appealing Apple device after years, and that has got Android fans deeply convinced. Several Android users have said they might finally switch to iOS.

The crux of the Apple versus Android debate has so far mainly tipped over the affordability factor. The fact that the iPhone is costly has got many people convinced enough to never look beyond Android. Android phones are, well, available for as low as Rs 6,000 in India. Even if you bring performance and other features into the picture, an Android smartphone worth Rs 15,000 will make the cut for most people who are not a stickler for brands. But that affordability factor was addressed, well sort of, by Apple of late when the iPhone SE 2020 was launched.

With iPhone 12, Apple is taking the shot again. The marquee model in the series costs Rs 79,900 in India -- a premium price that Android fans normally detest when they bring Android phones into the equation. For people who are tight on budget, this makes sense from a plausible viewpoint. But what about customers who are willing to pay that kind of a price. How the iPhone 12 is convincingly worthwhile over Android for them?

Attractive features

The biggest point for them is the Apple experience. "The iPhone 12 ticks all the boxes: great display and camera, wireless charging, IP rating, stereo speakers, and battery life. And while expensive, you know you can use it for four years or even longer which is not something one can say for Android flagships," said Rajesh Pandey, editor of iPhone Hacks and co-founder of NamasteTech in a conversation with India Today Tech.

You get some of the best features on the entire range of iPhone models, barring a few that need the kind of hardware to work properly.

Cumbersome Android experience

A Jaipur-based HR professional prides himself as an Android fanboy but over a few years, he believes that experience has become too cumbersome. Instead of an easy way to manage the phone, companies have made the experience more complex than ever. "Android does not seem easy anymore to me," said Rohit Gupta who works in the HR industry. "When I saw the iPhone 12 launch event, my conclusions were surprisingly positive for Apple. I think the iPhone 12 can actually replace my Android device." For Gupta, the price of the iPhone 12 is not an issue, which favours the argument against Android.

Nikhil Pai, a renowned tech blogger, echoed the same sentiment when talking about why the iPhone 12 is finally that worthy Apple device. "I would say it's a combination of iOS improving and Android manufacturers going downhill which is responsible for many Android users wanting to shift."

He points out how even the hardware tends to become a deal-breaker for many. For example, Samsung phones have Exynos processors, which are still not as powerful as Qualcomm's Snapdragon, much less the A14 Bionic on the iPhone 12. The lack of worthy rival flagships is also a factor.

"At the same time [an] important point is that Android manufacturers are not exciting users. Samsung uses Exynos in India instead of Snapdragon. Pixel flagships will not be selling in India this year. OnePlus has issues with some basics such as auto brightness and plus they are now shifting away from stock Android kind of look," Pai told India Today Tech.

iPhone Hacks editor Pandey has a similar opinion. Based on his personal experience, Pandey is citing many reasons that make the iPhone 12 a better device over Samsung or OnePlus flagships. "I'm using the S20+ since launch day. I end up charging it twice a day even though I barely use it nowadays. And even when I take a lot of photos or videos, the device starts lagging and heating. [I] Don't even play games like PUBG or COD on it because it gets a bit too hot. I've used all flagship Galaxy S phones and this has been by far the worst of them all," Pandey told India Today Tech.

iOS is cohesive

Apple iPhone models have a uniform software experience. No matter which model you buy -- you can get the affordable iPhone SE 2020 or the expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max -- the experience is going to be the same. This might be true for Android phones, but that experience is plagued by either bloatware, or a poorly designed app, or, ultimately, the hardware. A slow and incapable processor will not give you that satisfying experience, irrespective of how good the camera might be.

"With iPhone 12, users have three different screen size options. Irrespective of what they choose the entire experience and the feature set largely remains the same. No Android flagship offers that despite coming in multiple screen size options," told Pandey.

Android is all but iOS -- which is a cohesive ecosystem that supports generations of iPhone devices. Android updates are limited to three generations only. But that happens swiftly with Pixel devices. Rest of the OEMs take some time to push these updates, sometimes as long as six months from when the Pixel smartphones get the newest Android version.

Ardent Android fanboys

Software updates might be an issue but Google's ecosystem is far too customisable. Apple tried its hands at customisation with widgets and ability to set third-party default apps in iOS 14 but that seems a little underwhelming in front of what Android has to offer. This is mainly the reason why some Android fans are happy and content. They are still not convinced by Apple and so much as say that they are not going to switch to iOS anytime soon.

"I have no intention of switching. I have an iPhone for work and dislike using it. Over the past few years, the experience on Android has drastically improved. I haven't rooted a phone in years because the OS simply works for me and works with all the rest of my home/car products," Joshua Wehmeyer, executive producer at CBS, told India Today Tech. Wehmeyer is knee-deep into the Android world and the level of flexibility of that ecosystem outshines Apple's.

A recent poll on whether iPhone 12 is worth buying over an Android device, or even an iPhone 11 garnered responses that incline towards Apple's latest model.

I've been an android user since the beginning and even I made the switch to iPhone 12. Never thought that would happen.  Kevin (@DrKnockkers) October 20, 2020

Samsung won't get over its Exynos obsession.

Google won't sell its flagship Pixels in India.

OnePlus has decided to ruin OxygenOS which is its only USP.

Chinese brands other than OnePlus aren't even in my consideration set.



Which flagship is an Android user supposed to buy?  Nikhil Pai (@nikhilpai) August 12, 2020

Lots of lifelong Android users jumping ship & switching to the dark side. Must confess that for the first time ever, Apple has entered my "consideration set". It's 2020, so nothing should surprise you anymore! But not switching just yet!  Nikhil Pai (@nikhilpai) October 19, 2020

I have a note 20 ultra and am switching. I don't know how people can stand android.  Sean Connelly (@TheSeanConnelly) October 20, 2020

I'm upgrading to the 12 pro from my 8. I can't wait to have that power boost and those better cameras and that display  Seth Foster (@sethf200) October 20, 2020

Android is progressing but the OEMs are botching that process. So, if you are peculiarly not invested in the money talk, the iPhone 12 comes across as a good device, so good that a lot of Android users are finally considering moving to Apple's ecosystem.