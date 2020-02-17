iPhone 12 September launch unlikely to be impacted by Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Highlights The iPhone 12 launch schedule may not be impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, the epidemic will affect the iPhone 12 production in China

Apple launches iPhone models in September every year.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak that has crippled major businesses across the globe, Apple is also one of the companies that are scaling down the manufacturing processes carried out in China, which is the epicentre of the deadly virus. But, even though the production of the iPhone may be disrupted, Apple may not push back the launch schedule of the iPhone 12 series, as per a new report.

According to Digitimes, citing some supply chains in China, the next-generation iPhone model, dubbed iPhone 12, may as well be launched in September without facing any postponements. Although the production of iPhone 12 models could see a snag, it will not intensify into causing a delay in the launch later this year. Apple could, however, push back the availability of select models from the iPhone 12 to meet any surging demands.

The report also mentions that Apple is anticipating higher demand for the iPhone 12 series units, owing to a production ramp-up for the A14 chipsets. The demand for A14 chipsets could be well more than 50 per cent than the same time last year for A13 Bionic chips because Apple is placing high hopes for its first 5G iPhone models. The A14 chipset will enable 5G connectivity on this year's iPhone models, which Apple is anticipating will churn higher revenue. Apple is said to release more new iPhone models this year, with 5G to be the mainstay among all of them.

According to the Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is poised to launch four 5G iPhone models this year. There will be a 6.1-inch OLED display iPhone with two rear cameras, another 6.1-inch OLED display iPhone with three cameras and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, and a 5.4-inch OLED display iPhone. But much before that, Apple is highly likely to launch the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9, which is also tipped to support 5G networks.

Moreover, Apple is also said to have stopped sending key people from the iPhone engineering team to China. The engineering team is responsible for validating various hardware and software aspects of the iPhone, such as the engineering validation, design validation, and production validation. The absence of engineers will delay the process of validation, which in turn will affect the iPhone manufacturing schedule for this year.

Previously, Apple had to shut its stores in China in the wake of concerns centring the Coronavirus. It has also asked employees to halt travel to China and other regions hit by the epidemic. The maximum number of cases of Coronavirus has been reported in a few Asian countries.