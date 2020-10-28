iPhone 12 series brings secret reverse wireless charging feature for future AirPods, hints Apple's FCC filing

Highlights Apple's iPhone 12 series could sport a hidden feature.

The iPhone 12 FCC listing shows support for reverse wireless charging for accessories.

The feature could help charge future AirPods.

Apple's new iPhone 12 series was launched earlier this month, and at the launch, the company announced the phones with a number of new features and improved specifications. But such is the nature of Apple launch events that even after two weeks of the launch, we are still discovering new things about the new Apple iPhones.

The latest information comes courtesy of an FCC filing discovered by VentureBeat which claims the 2020 iPhones actually support a hidden feature which is a reverse wireless charging function that will be enabled for at least one future Apple accessory that is tipped to be the new AirPods Pro.

As shown by the FCC filing, in addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT charger, the iPhone series also support a WPT charging function at 360 kHz that can charge accessories. However, Apple has for now revealed any supported accessory that can take advantage of this feature, with currently the only accessory that can be charged by the iPhone 12 is a potential apple accessory in the future.

In a tweet, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has speculated that this could indeed be indicative of Apple's new accessory, new AirPods with MagSafe support. This feature could allow the AirPods case to magnetically attach and charge on the back of iPhone 12 models so users can charge their AirPods on the back of their iPhone. But as mentioned above, the feature would require the new AirPods case to support MagSafe in order to work with the iPhone.

For now, there isn't any information available about the new AirPods, but going ahead, the company could announce the new AirPods that work specifically with the iPhone 12's new MagSafe system. This would be quite unique and would also explain why Apple hasn't mentioned anything about reverse wireless charging for now. Like we mentioned above, for now, little detail is available about the device, with more information set to start coming in the future. As always, India Today will be one of the first to cover the story, so watch out this space for more details.